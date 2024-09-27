Oregon Ducks Running Back Commit Dierre Hill Jr. Explodes for 126 Yards on 4 Carries
Oregon Ducks class of 2025 running back commit Dierre Hill Jr. had four carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday, Sept. 26. Hill also had one reception for 10 yards. Ranked as as the No. 6 best running back in the country according to 247sports, he announced his commitment to Oregon on May 10.
Hill Scores 3 Touchdowns in Altoff Catholic 49-0 Win
Dierre Hill Jr. didn’t need many carries to make a dramatic impact during Althoff Catholic’s 49-0 win over Marquette Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 26.. On just four carries, Hill had touchdown runs of 45, 40, and 20 yards. He averaged a whopping 31.5 yards per carry, and the end zone was the only thing stopping Hill when he had the ball.
The 5-10, 180 pound back out of Belleville, Illinois, is on his way to Eugene, Oregon, to play for the Ducks next season. Last season for Althoff Catholic, Hill rushed for 1,788 yards and 25 touchdowns. Additionally, he totaled nine catches for 163 yards. Hill even played some defense, racking up 32 tackles and 3 interceptions per 247sports Gabe Brooks.
Hill’s Track Speed Translates to Football Field
When Dierre Hill Jr. isn’t playing football, he's most likely running track. In his junior year, Hill ran an 11.04 second 100-meter dash and a 22.67 second 200-meter dash.
The outdoor track and field season in high school is during the spring so it’s the perfect opportunity for football players during the offseason to stay in shape while improving their speed, stamina, and explosiveness.
Dierre Hill Jr. Thrilled to be an Oregon Duck in 2025
The Ducks were the winners in the Dierre Hill Jr. sweepstakes. Other notable schools in the mix for Hill were Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Illinois, and Ole Miss. Ultimately, Hill chose to take his talents to the West Coast and be an Oregon Duck starting in 2025.
After his commitment to Oregon in May, Hill said that it was a relief to get it done and over with.
“It’s a big relief and I’m also excited and happy to make this commitment today because there was a lot of pressure on me, so it’s nice to have it done,” Hill said, per the Belleville News-Democrat.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning landing Hill over schools closer to Hill's hometown shows how great the culture is in Eugene. Hill talked about why he chose Oregon over the other schools.
“The vibe that’s around the program, the surroundings just all-around the board, the communication was great with them,” Hill said.
