Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are now in full offseason mode after a disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which means additional losses to the transfer portal.
Per reports from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Oregon receiver Ryan Pellum has entered the portal after just one season in Eugene. He was a four-star recruit for the Ducks in the 2024 class recruiting class out of Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA. Before signing with Oregon, Pellum was originally committed to the USC Trojans before flipping to the Ducks.
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Win National Championship in 2026? Schedule Analysis, Prediction
Coming out of high school, Pellum had offers from programs like USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, Colorado, BYU, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Washington, Tennessee, Arizona State and many more. He played both cornerback and receiver in high school, but 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins gave him "NFL upside" as a pass catcher.
"Projects as a slot receiver but is versatile enough to move out wide and can play any of the receiver positions," Biggins wrote. "Should be an impact college player with an NFL upside to him a well."
However, Pellum will now bring that potential NFL ability to a different program next season. He ends his Oregon career having appeared in just four games. He had a tackle in the 31-10 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 4 but committed a costly mistake a few weeks later on Nov. 2 against the Michigan Wolverines.
With Oregon up 7-0 in the first quarter at the Big House, Pellum fumbled after trying to evade tackles on a punt return after Michigan's second drive, allowing the Wolverines to recover and gain possession at the Ducks' 28-yard line. Michigan quarterback Davis Warren found receiver Tyler Morris for a seven-yard touchodown a few plays later to tie the game.
Pellum was placed on punt return duties after an injury suffered early in that game by star receiver Tez Johnson, who operated as Oregon's primary punt returner this season with 15 returns for 155 yards and a touchdown.
The Ducks would eventually cruise to a 38-17 win and move to 9-0, but Pellum's mistake forced the Oregon coaching staff to replace him with Evan Stewart on punt return.
Since the portal opened, Oregon has now lost Pellum, cornerbacks Khamari Terrell and Tyler Turner (Baylor), offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy (Arkansas), running back Ellis Bynum and edge rushers Jaeden Moore, Emar'rion Winston (Baylor) and Jaxson Jones (Utah) and 2025 quarterback signee Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal).
MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Entering Transfer Portal
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visiting Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan