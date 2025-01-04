Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Linebacker Jaeden Moore Visiting Virginia Tech, Pitt
Redshirt freshman Jaeden Moore's time with the Oregon Ducks was a short one as the 6-4, 250-pound outside linebacker entered the transfer portal back on Dec. 14. He plans on taking two visits later this month to the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Florida State Seminoles are also in on the hunt of acquiring a visit from Moore.
As a three-star recruit out of Central Valley Christian in Visalia, California, he made 68 tackles, a team-high 17 tackles for losses, nine sacks, and three fumble recoveries in his senior season in 2022.
Out of the 2023 recruiting class, he was ranked as the No. 37 edge rusher and the No. 23 overall player in the state of California.
Moore retained his redshirt in his first season with the Ducks after playing in just four games. He appeared in 17 total games with Oregon and finished with just eight total tackles, two pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks. Moore will have three season of eligibility left.
The Ducks have a need at the inside linebacker position with senior Bryce Boettcher most likely going the professional route in baseball with the Houston Astros organization or entering his name in the National Football league Draft. Boettcher led the Ducks this past season with 94 total tackles to go along with four pass deflections, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Senior Jeffrey Bassa will also be deeply missed after contributing 226 total tackles, four pass deflections, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown from 2021-24.
The 2025 recruiting class will be bringing in a duo of four-star linebackers with the potential to make an immediate impact through Nasir Wyatt and Gavin Nix. One of the best available inside linebackers in the transfer portal is Temple Owls senior Tyquan King.
King spent time with the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the East Carolina Pirates. This past season with Temple was his coming out party while finishing with 111 total tackles, three sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Along with Moore, coach Dan Lanning has lost offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, safety Tyler Turner, defensive back Khamari Terrell as well as outside linebackers Emar’rion Winston and Jaxson Jones to the transfer portal.
2025 five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele signed with Oregon, but he announced on Friday that he will be entering the transfer portal. The Hawai'i native was originally committed to the California Golden Bears. Sagapolutele was also considering the Georgia Bulldogs before flipping to Oregon.
