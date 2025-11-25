Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Opens Up About Rivalry With Washington Huskies
The rivalry game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies is one of the most intense games of the season, and the 2025 edition will feature a lot of first-time players in the rivalry.
Oregon transfer safety Dillon Thieneman is one of the newcomers to the game. He spoke on Tuesday about the changes he’s noticed in the Ducks’ locker room ahead of the matchup and how it compares to rivalry games he’s played in the past.
What Dillon Thieneman Said
His Grasp on the importance of the Rivalry with the Huskies as a Transfer:
“A lot of guys been talking about it. Talk about, like, experiences, like playing there and stuff. I kind of just compare it to other rivalries that I've had at my last school, so I feel like there's some similarities, but they're still like preparing me for the environment, and I'm excited to go play.”
If He’s Noticed Changes in the Locker Room From Players Ahead of the Rivalry Game:
“Some of the guys have been talking about just how big the game and what it means to them, especially if they're from Oregon. Just a huge rivalry in the past between the teams. And I know it's a big game for them as it's a big game for us, so that's what we've been focused on.”
Does the Word Rivalry Still Hold Weight After Hearing It So Many Times This Season:
“I feel like, just because it's a rivalry weekend, like the last game of the season, everyone wants to end on good notes. So, there's that, I guess, that pressure to come in and make sure you're prepared and do everything,” Thieneman said.
“But from a preparation standpoint, I don't think you prepare for the game any different. If you prepare more for this game, why wouldn't you be prepared for the previous games the same way? So, I tend to treat every game the same way as if it's the most important game because it's that game that weekend.”
What Dante Moore’s Connection with Malik Benson on Clutch Plays Looks Like in Practice:
“He's definitely been able to fit in some tight pockets, able to throw across his body in those crossers. Especially safety's coming down and nail nailing down on it, kind of opposite safety supposed to see it, so then they can both pass off the routes,” Thieneman said.
“It's a hard combination to go against as a safety, but as we've been getting it in practice, and we've been helping them get a good look, so I feel like that's helped him improve. That's helped us improve and play against it.”
What Stands Out About Quarterback Demond Williams Jr.:
“Just his dual threat. He's able to throw. He's able to run. He can do it all. He’s pretty fast. Biggest focus will be just on containing him and then keeping track of their other explosive players in the offense.”
If the Team Will Scoreboard Watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan Game:
“I think we're just going to focus on what we're doing. Like, we can't affect other outcomes, so there's no need to worry about that. So just focus on what we can control, what we can affect and like, the most important game is our game, the game we're playing this weekend.”
What the Defensive Backs Learned From USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava:
“That game definitely revealed some areas where we can improve on, like some of the deep balls, the 50-50 balls, and make sure we're playing with clean hands, clean techniques, we're not getting more PIs. But I think that game helped us with some experience playing against better wide receivers and a better total offense, and then I think it allows us to learn and grow from the opportunity.”
If Playing against His Former Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Adds an Extra Element to the Rivalry:
“I say it does add an element, but I've really just been focused on my side of the ball, doing what I need to on defense to help my guys there.”