Oregon Ducks' Secret Offensive Weapon? Center Iapani Laloulu Turning Heads
The 2025 college football season is heating up and the Oregon Ducks are again considered College Football Playoff contenders. Many questions remain... Which players will stand out? Who will compete in the playoffs? Are there any returning players gearing up to make their mark?
One of the answers to that last question lines up in the trenches for the Oregon Ducks. Returning center and incoming junior Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu was named the No. 3 most anticipated returning interior offensive lineman according to On3's latest breakdown.
Laloulu is the only consistent starter in the trenches to return for another year at Oregon. Right tackle Ajani Cornelius, left tackle Josh Conerly Jr., left guard Nishad Strother, and right guard Marcus Harper II have all declared for the 2025 NFL Draft slotted to start on April 23rd.
Laloulu's versatility on the line is what sets him apart. During his true freshman season in 2023, Laloulu shuffled from center to either guard position at will. He led all Power Four guards with 0.9 percent pressure rate allowed and took on 413 snaps while helping the Ducks only allow five sacks (tied for 3rd nationally that year). During that season, Laloulu started his first game at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, replacing then center and now Oregon Graduate Assistant Ryan Walk.
In 2024, Laloulu assumed the starting role for the Ducks during the Oregon State matchup, leading the Ducks' offensive line out of a period of incohesive play to becoming a Joe Moore Award finalist group. During the 2024 season, Oregon tied for 13th in fewest sacks allowed (12) and only allowed five sacks for their last 10 games under Laloulu's leadership.
"Of course we talk about the guys up front, I'm super proud of those guys. Pass pro and run pro, just communication on the road; things that I haven't done with them and they haven't done with me. Things you learn and continue to grow from," Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel said of Oregon's offensive line after their win against Oregon State, when Laloulu took up center duties.
Laloulu was one of six Power Four center to excel at pass and run blocking with over top-20 grades. He was one of the highest graded centers of the 2024 season with an ending rating of 74.8, putting him with the likes of Florida's Jake Slaughter (83.9), Texas' Jake Majors (74.7), and Kansas' Bryce Foster (75.5). By the numbers, Laloulu was the No. 8 best center in the nation for 2024.
Looking forward to the 2025 season, Laloulu enters an offensive line corps filled with new faces. Returners for the Oregon squad include Dave Iuli and Kawika Rogers who have experience on the field for the Ducks. Another lineman to watch out for, Matthew Bedford, is a senior who suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp for the 2024 season. He's attempting to gain approval for a medical waiver from the NCAA for one more year with Oregon.
New additions helping Laloulu on the line include Texas State transfer tackle Alex Harkey, USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon and the No. 1 ranked transfer portal player, Nevada tackle Isaiah World.
This season the Ducks will be blocking for likely starting quarterback Dante Moore, who replaces Dillon Gabriel. The anticipation for Moore in offensive coordinator Will Stein's offense is palpable.