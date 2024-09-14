Oregon Ducks Dominate Oregon State Beavers, 49-14: Live Score Updates
Corvallis - The No. 9 Oregon Ducks Football team is looking to beat in-state rival Oregon State (2-0) in Reser Stadium. The Ducks have not won in Corvallis since 2018. Can Oregon (2-0) stay undefeated?
On offense, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been very efficient through two games, ranking third nationally with an 84.3 completion percentage, and is tied for third with 59 completions.
However, in back-to-back games the Ducks have squeaked by unranked opponents, leaving Gabriel wanting more.
"You're insane if you keep doing the same sh*t and there is no change in result," said Gabriel. "You're doing the same thing. I think we've done a good job of changing it in practice, and I think we did clean up some certain things, but there is a lot more to clean up."
Follow along below for updates during the game.
Most recent updates will be from the top of the article.
OREGON WINS 49 - 14
Q4: Ducks kneel on their last drive to end the game
Q4 04:34: McCoy sacked by Terrance Green.
OREGON 49, OREGON STATE 14
Q4 04:34 OREGON SCORES: Atticus Sappington sinks a 39 yard field goal.
Q4 08:20: Dante Moore enters the game at quarterback.
OREGON 46, OREGON STATE 14
Q4 10:43 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel passes to Jayden Limar for a 65 yard touchdown.
Q4 12:30: Oregon State forced to punt on 4th down. Oregon's ball.
OREGON 39, OREGON STATE 14
Q4 14:59 OREGON SCORES: Noah Whittington rushes for a 27-yard Oregon touchdown! Kick is good.
FOURTH QUARTER
Q3 3:16: Oregon's defense getting better at preventing Oregon State's run game. Oregon State forced to punt.
OREGO 32, OREGON STATE 14
Q3 4:46 OREGON SCORES: Jordan James rushes for 1-yard. 9 plays, 3:38 drive. Kick is good.
Q3 05:34: Dillon Gabriel passes 27 yards to Tez Johnson who carries to Oregon State 8-yard line. 1st down Ducks.
Q3 08:14: Oregon forces the Beavers to punt. Oregon starts on their own 25-yard line.
OREGON 25, OREGON STATE 14
Q3 06:39 OREGON SCORES: After Dillon Gabriel throws his first incompletion of the game (15-16), Atticus Sappington kicks a 25 yard field goal.
Q3: Oregon starts with the ball.
THIRD QUARTER
HALFTIME
OREGON 22, OREGON STATE 14
Q2 00:21 OREGON STATE SCORES: Anthony Hankerson rushes for a 1 yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 00:23: Gevani McCoy tries 10 yard touchdown run but is out of bounds. Play under review for touchdown but called back.
Q2 00:37: After further review, targeting call is demoted to roughing the passer. Oregon State 1st down.
Q2 00:37: Oregon State continues over 5 minute drive. Gevani McCoy pass to Trent Walker halted by Devon Jackson. Targeting call under review.
Q2: Ducks defense struggling to contain short passes and tight end play from Oregon State.
OREGON 22, OREGON STATE 7
Q2 06:44 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel passes to Traeshon Holden for 20 yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 08:31: Oregon time-out. First of the half. Oregon's ball.
OREGON 15, OREGON STATE 7
Q2 13:47 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel runs for a 54 yard quarter back keeper touchdown. Kenyon Sadiq punches in a 2-yard conversion.
SECOND QUARTER
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
OREGON 7, OREGON STATE 7
Q1 00:06 OREGON STATE SCORES: Anthony Hankerson rushes for a 6 yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q1 3:54: Official sideline warning given to Oregon.
Q1 05:01: After further review, Hankerson is given the catch and an OSU 1st down.
Q1 05:01: McCoy's pass to Anthony Hankerson is ruled incomplete. Play under further review.
Q1 06:39: Jordan Burch called for a face mask penalty giving Oregon State 15 yards and an automatic 1st down.
OREGON 7, OREGON STATE 0
Q1 06:43 OREGON SCORES: Jordan James rushes for a 4-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q1: Oregon's starting offensive line is Josh Conerly Jr. (LT), Nishad Strother (LG), Iapani Poncho Lalolou (C), Marcus Harper II (RG), Ajani Cornelius (RT).
Q1 10:04: FIELD GOAL BLOCKED. Everett Hayes' attempt for 43 yards blocked by Matayo Uigaleilei. Oregon's ball.
Q1 14:51: OSU's Gevani McCoy get's QB keeper 42 yard gain for OSU 1st down. 15 yard personal foul brings OSU to their 42 yard line.
Q1: Bryce Boettcher has two separate pass breakups on OSU's first drive.
Oregon wins the coin toss, they defer to the second half. Oregon State receives.
FIRST QUARTER
OREGON vs. OREGON STATE
(Kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT)
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (2-0) vs. Oregon State kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The game is broadcast on FOX.
OFFICIAL INJURY REPORT:
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
74 DaveIuli
93 My’Keil Gardner
98 Andrew Boyle
QUESTIONABLE
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
14 Khamari Terrell
POLLS: Oregon enters Week 3 at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll. The Ducks have fallen since beginning the preseason ranked at No. 3.
FUN FACT: The Ducks have the most receptions (19) by tight ends in the nation entering Week 3, led by 10 from senior Terrance Ferguson.
Pregame Warm-ups: Dillon Gabriel taking snaps with Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou. Charlie Pickard was seen snapping to Austin Novosad.
