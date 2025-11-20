Oregon Ducks Continue to Blend Creativity and Confidence With Every Drop
On Saturday, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 15 USC Trojans in the teams' first meeting as Big Ten foes with a game at Autzen Stadium. With several college football analysts claiming this match-up will determine the off season College Football Playoff, and massive ramifications for the Ducks on the recruiting trail on the West Coast, Oregon needed to bring some heat in their uniform combination.
Oregon released their Generation O inspired getup on Wednesday on social media. Modeled by defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, this take on the "Fly Era" all-black uniform features the typical monochrome look, with black wing-patterned undergarments and a shiny green helmet with black wings.
The "Fly Era" is a tribute to a generation of Oregon and sportswear company Nike's modern day uniform partnership, kicked off by the creation of the Oregon "O" logo. The shoulder pads on this jersey harken to several old Oregon designs, including the steel diamond plating of the early 2000's and wings of the 2010's.
New Lid Alert
According to graphic designer and uniform expert Jonah Henderson, this is the first time the Ducks used all-black wings on a green helmet of this design. This is also the eighth time in school history Oregon has worn this particular color combination.
Tributing an Oregon Legend
The sidelines at Autzen may look a tad familiar, and that's due to the recent re-issuing of a certain Oregon archived design.
"Celebrating [quarterback Marcus Mariota] & his induction into the 2025 Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame, Ohana merchandise will be worn on the sideline next Saturday in Autzen," the social media account for Oregon's athletic department, posted last Saturday.
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is one of several athletes being inducted into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2025 (including Mariota's former center, Hroniss Grasu). Mariota, who's playing his 11th year in the NFL as a backup for Jayden Daniels, is Oregon's first Heisman Trophy winner and the first Polynesian Heisman winner. Mariota is expected to be honored during the game.
The new collection, designed in part by Nike, former Duck athlete Daryle Hawkins, and Polynesian brand Sig Zane Designs, originally emerged as a uniform set for Oregon's 2020 home game against UCLA. Featuring several nods to Polynesian culture, the "Ohana" uniform features black as a base color and "Action Green," honoring the volcanic rock on the islands and the vegetation growing within.
The collection, also available on the Duck Store, features a shirt, sweatshirt, and hat with the same color palette and culturally cognizant designs.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Fun fact: this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
The GameDay of It All
To add some extra pizzaz to Oregon's uniform drop and game this week, College GameDay will visit Eugene for the second time this regular season, only the second time in GameDay history the show visited Oregon twice in a regular season, with the last occurrence in 2007.
Oregon is No. 10 for schools with the most appearances on GameDay. The broadcast has visited the Ducks as a part of their featured game 34 times, with the Ducks hosting 13 broadcasts, soon to be 14. The Ducks are 20–14 when GameDay features the team, No. 6 in winning percentage out of the top ten visited teams.
USC has been on the show 24 times, but a Ducks and Trojans matchup being on College GameDay first happened on Oct. 31, 2009, in Eugene (and again in 2010 in Los Angeles). The show featured USC in their 1995 season, three years before Oregon got their first appearance on GameDay in 1998.
Originating from Oregon's deep relationship with Nike
Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the GoDucks Youtube.