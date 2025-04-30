Oregon Ducks' Surprising Betting Odds To Win National Championship, Big Ten
The Oregon Ducks are one of the favorites to win next season’s College Football Playoff National Championship. What are coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks’ odds to repeat as Big Ten champions and win their first-ever football national title in program history?
Oregon Ducks National Championship, Big Ten Odds
The Oregon Ducks have the fifth best odds to win the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship at +850 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The four teams with better odds are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +600, Texas Longhorns at +650, Georgia Bulldogs at +750, and the Penn State Nittany Lions at +750.
When it comes to winning the Big Ten title, Oregon has the third best odds at +270. This is behind Ohio State at +210 and Penn State at +250. Being below Penn State is a bit of a surprise as Oregon knocked them off in the Big Ten title game last December.
Oregon’s 2024 Season
Oregon is coming off a 2024 season in which they went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season and capped it off with a Big Ten championship. The Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the inaugural 12-Team College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, their season would end right there, losing in the quarterfinals to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl.
It was a disappointing end, but still a very successful season. Oregon has improved in each of Dan Lanning’s three seasons. Lanning took over in 2022, where the Ducks went 10-3 with a Holiday Bowl victory. 2023 was another step forward, going 12-2 and winning the Fiesta Bowl. In 2024 they finished 13-1 with a Big Ten title and playoff appearance. What does 2025 have in store for Lanning’s fourth season?
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Talented Receiver Traeshon Holden: Reunites With Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Oregon
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft
A New Look Oregon Team
Oregon had a program record 10 players get selected this past weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft. This included defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive edge Jordan Burch, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, and wide receiver Tez Johnson.
While it is a great thing for Oregon that they have been getting so many players drafted, it also will present a challenge for next year in filling those holes.
Oregon was active in the transfer portal and landed a top tier 2025 recruiting class. Oregon is adding 10 transfers including five-star transfer, offensive tackle Isaiah World.
In recruiting, Oregon signed the No. 2 overall class per 247Sports. This class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord.
At the quarterback position, Oregon will turn to Dante Moore. Moore sat behind Gabriel last season and now gets his opportunity to start. Moore was the starter for UCLA as a freshman in 2023 before transferring to Oregon.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.