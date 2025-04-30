Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Surprising Betting Odds To Win National Championship, Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff last season. What are the National Championship and Big Ten title betting odds for Oregon in coach Dan Lanning's fourth year?

Cory Pappas

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are one of the favorites to win next season’s College Football Playoff National Championship. What are coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks’ odds to repeat as Big Ten champions and win their first-ever football national title in program history?

Oregon Ducks National Championship, Big Ten Odds

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Bu
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have the fifth best odds to win the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship at +850 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The four teams with better odds are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +600, Texas Longhorns at +650, Georgia Bulldogs at +750, and the Penn State Nittany Lions at +750. 

When it comes to winning the Big Ten title, Oregon has the third best odds at +270. This is behind Ohio State at +210 and Penn State at +250. Being below Penn State is a bit of a surprise as Oregon knocked them off in the Big Ten title game last December.

Oregon’s 2024 Season

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrate
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Oregon is coming off a 2024 season in which they went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season and capped it off with a Big Ten championship. The Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the inaugural 12-Team College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, their season would end right there, losing in the quarterfinals to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl.

It was a disappointing end, but still a very successful season. Oregon has improved in each of Dan Lanning’s three seasons. Lanning took over in 2022, where the Ducks went 10-3 with a Holiday Bowl victory. 2023 was another step forward, going 12-2 and winning the Fiesta Bowl. In 2024 they finished 13-1 with a Big Ten title and playoff appearance. What does 2025 have in store for Lanning’s fourth season?

A New Look Oregon Team

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Duc
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon had a program record 10 players get selected this past weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft. This included defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive edge Jordan Burch, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, and wide receiver Tez Johnson. 

While it is a great thing for Oregon that they have been getting so many players drafted, it also will present a challenge for next year in filling those holes. 

Oregon was active in the transfer portal and landed a top tier 2025 recruiting class. Oregon is adding 10 transfers including five-star transfer, offensive tackle Isaiah World

In recruiting, Oregon signed the No. 2 overall class per 247Sports. This class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord. 

At the quarterback position, Oregon will turn to Dante Moore. Moore sat behind Gabriel last season and now gets his opportunity to start. Moore was the starter for UCLA as a freshman in 2023 before transferring to Oregon.

Cory Pappas
