Georgia Bulldogs Better Odds To Win National Championship Than Oregon Ducks?
The Oregon Ducks fell short in their quest for perfection and the 2024-25 College Football National Championship after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21, in the Rose Bowl game in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Jan. 1.
Although the Ducks fell short to the eventual national champion Ohio State in the second round of the CFP, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's squad remains one of the favorites for the title next season according to oddsmakers.
To no surprise, the newly-crowned champions, Ohio State sits alone at the top with 5-1 odds of repeating. With 6.5-1 odds, the Ducks sit behind Georgia and Ohio State as favorites for title odds in 2026. Oregon is the second Big Ten team listed behind the Buckeyes and slots right in front of Texas.
It's not a surprise to see Lanning's squad projected to do so well next season. The Ducks will be returning a lot of top talent and have picked up key players via the transfer portal.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will be arguably the most pivotal piece to the puzzle if the Ducks want to be in the national title hunt next season. The sophmore quarterback appeared in only five games in 2024 for the Ducks, but saw extensive action during his true freshman season at UCLA in 2023. During his first season with the Ducks, Moore threw for 49 yards on seven of eight attempts in mop up duty for Dillon Gabriel.
Moore will have tons of help with the offense returning Evan Stewart and Justius Lowe at the wide receiver position. Stewart had 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with Oregon after transferring over from Texas A&M last offseason. He had NFL interest, but decided to come back to Eugene for one more season. Florida State transfer Malik Benson transferred into the program and figures to be a contributor on offense.
The defensive side of the ball loses a lot of talent via graduation and the NFL draft. However, along the defensive front, Oregon brought in USC transfer Bear Alexander from the portal and Matayo Uiagalelei comes back for his junior season. In the secondary, the Ducks bring back Jahlil Florence and bring in Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman. The No. 1 safety in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, Thieneman figures to slide into a starting role for the Ducks.
Despite the early exit in the 2025 CFP, the Ducks should remain as one of the top teams favored to win it all in 2026.
