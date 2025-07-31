Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries, Freshmen, Recruiting: Oregon Ducks Practice Day 1
With the start of fall practice, Oregon Ducks football's 2025 season is feeling closer than ever. Oregon coach Dan Lanning feels its a tad too early to declare improvements from players or which quarterback will start, but he did have plenty of praise for his coaching staff, players returning from injury like cornerback Jahlil Florence, and a brief injury update on wide receiver Evan Stewart.
Lanning met with the press after the first day of fall practice to share his thoughts.
What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said After Fall Practice No. 1:
Opening Statement:
"All right, pay close attention. I'll give you our starting lineups for the first game, all of our injuries from today. No. Let's open it up for questions."
If a younger group of leaders impacted the energy in practice:
"No, I don't think it did. Guys had good energy."
On how split reps are changing with a new squad:
"I'd say it's still happening with several positions. There's even some new guys are able to handle more. We're always going to push for guys that can handle more. I think we'll go back and review film and figure out what other guys we can work at multiple spots. So there's always going to be a balance of - a combination of guys that are working at multiple spots and guys that need to refine where they're at."
What has it been like seeing injured players with former big roles like Jahlil Florence make it back to playing shape:
"Yeah, good. Those guys have worked really hard. You see I like Jahlil was really vocal today, was able to communicate. You always worry about a guy being removed from reps if they're going to be able to communicate and execute. He did a really good job of that today from what I saw. Obviously have to go watch a film and then same with Roger. So I'm glad you glad to have both those guys back. Roger is going to be able make a big impact on our team this year."
Improvements from spring ball to fall camp:
"Yeah, probably a little too early. You know, today's more like, knocked the rust of. When you come back and you haven't practice in spring. So I do think that there's a really clear understanding of what we're trying to execute. Guys are able to do drills the right way. I think a lot of that has to do with preparation and making sure that they're prepared for a moment when it comes. But ultimately, you know, I think that this was, you know, kind of two separate things, not necessarily growth moments from that spot to this."
Jahlil Florence's progress to prove himself for the upcoming season:
"Yeah, I think it's been a while since he's been healthy. And to see him out there running around healthy able to you know communicate what we're doing - that's refreshing to see. So everybody's got to earn their spot every single day right? You know, football, you know, you ain't got a mortgage. It's more like paying rent. You got to pay rent every single day. So, he's one of those guys did a good job that day. Excited to see what it looks like."
Thoughts on freshman outside linebacker Tobi Haastrup:
"Yeah, I said some of our coaches earlier, you know, this guy's been well coached. You watch him on the back side of plays, we call it CBR counter boot reverse, but be able to track on the backside and use proper technique. There's some of those things that are really showing up for Tobi and then there's some some big growth moments, right? It's a lot of defense to unpack quickly, but he's a big, strong guy that cares, you know, and that's half the battle is finding guys that care about the game. And he's got a lot of growth ahead of them. He hasn't played a ton of football. So this is all brand new but excited that he's out there with us."
On Evan Stewart rehabbing in Miami all fall and when he'll be back in Eugene:
"No. When he's back."
On evaluating quarterbacks before picking a starter:
"I bet you could answer that question for me. So don't turn the ball over. Right. Move the ball down the field, be productive, execute the offense at a high level. Those are the things we will grade these guys on."
What factors go into deciding starters outside of film:
"Yeah, football intelligence, right? How well do they receive the information? How much does the information - like does that position require? Right. There's some positions that are harder to play when it comes to information than others. So, you know, is it a spot that you can dual train because it doesn't require as much from a mental standpoint? That's another piece that adds onto that."
How has the secondary changed under coach Chris Hampton:
"I don't brag on our coaches enough, but I like Chris Hampton's going to be an outstanding head coach at some point. He does everything right within the program. He brings great energy every day. He's a great teacher. He recruits hard, he builds real relationships. He's been phenomenal for our team in our program. You know, him and Tosh [Lupoi] work really, really well together along with the rest of defensive staff. And I could really say that about a lot of our coaches. But Chris has done a great job and and he's not satisfied."
Logistics of moving from two practice fields to one due to construction:
"Yeah. Still learning, right? It means drills are moved in different spots, means that some of the drills are not, you know, you don't have as much field space for, so you have to adapt and adjust the drills.
But it's something that we can handle well."
Keeping momentum going for recruiting while tending to fall practice, media days, and other events:
"Yeah, recruiting is not a sometimes thing, it's an everyday thing. It's like shaving. You got to do it every day. So even though I don't do that every day, but it's supposed to be like that."
Does Lanning consider himself a "Dead Head" (Grateful Dead fan):
"A lot of respect for. Unfortunately, I no, I wouldn't I wouldn't consider myself a Dead Head. I'm John Mayer fan, right. Isn't that their lead guy? You know, I think he does some good stuff, but I've heard they're awesome that he would perform and I saw Wisconsin game they'll be here which is which is great for our fans. I think that'll be a great experience."
How much Lanning and players are paying attention to preseason recognitions:
"Zero. Yeah, I mean, it's great when people are recognized, but I don't think any of our guys sign up to win preseason awards."