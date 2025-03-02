Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson NFL Draft Stock Up Or Down After Combine Workout?
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson worked out at the NFL Combine on Saturday, and the reviews of his performance are mixed. Before hitting the field, Johnson weighed in at 154 pounds which makes him the lightest player to participate in this year's combine. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds while his time of 6.65 seconds in the three-cone drill was the best among all receivers.
Johnson also posted the fourth-fastest shuttle time as well as the fourth-best broad jump out of the wide receivers who participated. Before the combine, Johnson was projected as a third-day pick in the NFL Dfaft. Did he hurt or help his stock over the weekend?
247Sports analyst Brad Crawford highlighted Johnson as one of the players who hurt his draft stock during Saturday's workouts.
"Despite 20 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Oregon, former Ducks wideout Tez Johnson needed to show more to warrant billing among this cycle's top-tier options at wide receiver. . . . His 40 time of 4.51 was considerably slower than expected given his size. Johnson's impressive showing at the Senior Bowl earlier this spring virtually guaranteed him a draft selection, but weighing in 11 pounds less than previously is a bit worrisome," said Crawford.
As Crawford notes, Johnson is listed at 165 pounds on Oregon's roster, but the former Ducks receiver weighed in at 154 pounds at the combine and 156 pounds at the Senior Bowl.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards believed that Johnson negatively impacted his NFL Draft stock on Saturday, citing the receiver's weight and his 40-yard dash time. Johnson's time of 4.51 seconds ranked No. 29 out of the 39 wide receivers who ran at the combine.
However, Johnson showed his ability to create separation defenders consistently during his time at the Senior Bowl. His elite performance in the three-cone drill also demonstrates his ability to change directions quickly.
MORE: Five-Star Brandon Arrington To Oregon Ducks? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation
MORE: Why Terrance Ferguson Is Perfect Fit For Denver Broncos: NFL Scouting Combine Live Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights In Playoffs, 55-Game Win Streak
The discussion around Johnson's size is unavoidable, and the former Ducks receiver experienced it himself when he spoke to the media at the combine before working out. The first question that Johnson answered was regarding his ability to stay healthy for the entire 18-week NFL season. He showed off his trademark confidence in his reply.
"You're gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," said Johnson.
Penn State safety Jaylen Reed, another NFL Combine participant, praised Johnson when speaking to the media. Reed and the Nittany Lions faced Johnson and Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game this past season, and the Ducks receiver game away with the game's MVP award.
"Tez Johnson," Reed said when asked. "A lot of people focus on the weight stuff but he's like that for real. . . all my respect to him 'cause he's a dog."