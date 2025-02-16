Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Schedule Preview: 'Marquee' Big Ten Showdown vs. Penn State Looms

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Oregon coach Dan Lanning won the Big Ten Conference title over Penn State coach James Franklin last season.

Arden Cravalho

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin watches quarterback Drew Allar (15) throw against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin watches quarterback Drew Allar (15) throw against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will travel to Beaver Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27. The kickoff time is to be determined. It will be rematch of last season's Big Ten Conference championship game in which the Ducks beat the Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, 45-37.

"Both teams will enter next season with the expectation of making it back to the CFP (the Nittany Lions are No. 3 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early rankings, while the Ducks are No. 6). Penn State and coach James Franklin especially have much riding on the 2025 season."

ESPN's Jake Trotter
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's offense scored 35.7 points per game last season which was the eighth most in the country while collecting 433.7 yards per game which was ranked No. 20 among all college football programs.

Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel is off to the NFL and is expected to be replaced by quarterback Dante Moore. Running back Jordan James is also on his way to the NFL but Tulane Green Wave transfer running back Makhi Hughes will look to take over majority of his snaps.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, and tight end Terrance Ferguson are major throwing targets that won't be returning to Eugene as well, but the return of junior Evan Stewart was as important as any offseason acquisition.

As for Lanning's defense, the Ducks allowed just 19.8 points per game (ranked No. 16 in the nation) and 323.7 yards per game (ranked No. 18 in the nation). He will be losing a major haul on that side of the ball in defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, linebacker Jestin Jacobs, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, and cornerback Dontae Manning.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore runs the ball as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore runs the ball as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"At Beaver Stadium, this will be a prime opportunity for the loaded Nittany Lions to make a statement against a retooling Oregon attack that must replace several key players from last season's squad, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel."

ESPN's Jake Trotter

Penn State coach James Franklin hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who was previously with the reigning national champions Ohio State Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions defense was ranked No. 6 in the country while allowing just 16.5 points per game and No. 5 in the country while giving up 295.1 yards per game.

The duo of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton are set to return to University Park after a run to the College football Playoff Semifinals where they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl. The Nittany Lions offense put together 33.1 points per game (No. 22 in the nation) and 430.2 yards per game (No. 23 in the nation).

The 2025 matchup between Oregon and Penn State figures to be one of the most pivotal regular season games in the Big Ten next season.

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

