Oregon Ducks Schedule Preview: 'Marquee' Big Ten Showdown vs. Penn State Looms
The Oregon Ducks will travel to Beaver Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27. The kickoff time is to be determined. It will be rematch of last season's Big Ten Conference championship game in which the Ducks beat the Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, 45-37.
"Both teams will enter next season with the expectation of making it back to the CFP (the Nittany Lions are No. 3 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early rankings, while the Ducks are No. 6). Penn State and coach James Franklin especially have much riding on the 2025 season."- ESPN's Jake Trotter
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's offense scored 35.7 points per game last season which was the eighth most in the country while collecting 433.7 yards per game which was ranked No. 20 among all college football programs.
Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel is off to the NFL and is expected to be replaced by quarterback Dante Moore. Running back Jordan James is also on his way to the NFL but Tulane Green Wave transfer running back Makhi Hughes will look to take over majority of his snaps.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, and tight end Terrance Ferguson are major throwing targets that won't be returning to Eugene as well, but the return of junior Evan Stewart was as important as any offseason acquisition.
As for Lanning's defense, the Ducks allowed just 19.8 points per game (ranked No. 16 in the nation) and 323.7 yards per game (ranked No. 18 in the nation). He will be losing a major haul on that side of the ball in defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, linebacker Jestin Jacobs, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, and cornerback Dontae Manning.
"At Beaver Stadium, this will be a prime opportunity for the loaded Nittany Lions to make a statement against a retooling Oregon attack that must replace several key players from last season's squad, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel."- ESPN's Jake Trotter
Penn State coach James Franklin hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who was previously with the reigning national champions Ohio State Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions defense was ranked No. 6 in the country while allowing just 16.5 points per game and No. 5 in the country while giving up 295.1 yards per game.
The duo of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton are set to return to University Park after a run to the College football Playoff Semifinals where they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl. The Nittany Lions offense put together 33.1 points per game (No. 22 in the nation) and 430.2 yards per game (No. 23 in the nation).
The 2025 matchup between Oregon and Penn State figures to be one of the most pivotal regular season games in the Big Ten next season.