Oregon Ducks Transfer Dillon Thieneman's Work Ethic Unmatched In Chris Hampton, Dan Lanning's Eyes
After the fourth spring practice at Autzen Stadium this morning, Oregon Ducks co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton spoke on his newest piece of the secondary in sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman. After a stellar season from Hampton's defensive backfield, the expectation for this year's group should be even higher led by Thieneman.
Through his first two season with the Purdue Boilermakers, the Indiana native had a whopping 210 total tackles, eight pass deflections, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.
"His (Dillon Thieneman) work ethic is like no other guy I've ever coached."- Co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also sung high praises for his newest safety soon after Thieneman signed with the Ducks. What stood out in Lanning's mind was just how much he truly loves the game of football and how he will continue to work hard at bettering himself.
"A guy that is infatuated with football, right? And infatuated with the extra work. You know, there's probably not a day that goes by that Dillon’s not in the weight room, getting bonus work, doing extra rehab, getting extra film."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Thieneman started all 24 of his appearances at Purdue and led the team in tackles in each of his two seasons. He earned All-Big Ten selections twice and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023 for his efforts as a defensive back.
His ability to tackle in space as well as make plays on the ball and disrupt an offense will make Thieneman a star for Oregon. Alongside senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher, the defensive tandem could be one of the best in all of college football in 2025.
"His intelligence, all those things, are really picking up, you know, establishing some standards for the DB group and how they're going to operate. I think he's done a great job of that, and I know he's not satisfied.”- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Per On3, Oregon's incoming transfer portal class is ranked No. 4 in the nation. Thieneman is listed as the No. 4 ranked transfer in the country.
"I think the sky is the limit (for Oregon's secondary). How quickly we get there is going to be the challenge."- Co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Nevada Wolfpack redshirt junior offensive tackle Isaiah World was placed at No. 10. Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes ranks as the No. 15 overall prospect coming out of the portal, but is No. 1 in the nation for his position. USC Trojans senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is No. 25 amongst all transfers.
Here are all the other notable acquisitions through the transfer portal for Oregon this offseason:
Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles
Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals
Jadon Canady - junior safety, Ole Miss Rebels
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats