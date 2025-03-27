Why Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks Can Make it Back to College Football Playoff
It's been close to three months since the Oregon Ducks undefeated 2024-25 regular season came to a disappointing end at the hands of Big Ten Conference foe Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. Enough time has passed for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the rest of his staff as well as the team's returnees to reflect and cerebrate.
With spring football in full swing, the roster is coming into place and everyone is starting to understand their potential role for the fall. Here's why the 2025 squad can not only make it back to the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row, but win it all at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Retention of key players poised for breakout seasons
On the offensive end, sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has been thriving at the start of spring camp. He's the next in line of great leaders for this program in recent years (Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel).
"He's so ready to play. You can just tell. Like, we can put the two's in practice and they go out there and look just like the ones. You don't have a fall off. The standard that the first group has for the entire team - it's a waterfall. It goes from the ones, the twos, the threes. You don't see a single fall off."- Tez Johnson on Dante Moore
Part of that is in thanks to the returning connections that he will be throwing to over the course of the year. Junior wide receiver Evan Stewart didn't suit up for the final game in Pasadena, which would bother anyone with his special talent being wasted on the sideline. Stewart should be one of the top players in the nation at his position in 2025.
At the tight end position, glimpses of potential stardom from sophomore Kenyon Sadiq were evident throughout. He will continue to get even more snaps with Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert moving on to chase their National Football League dreams.
On defense, Oregon's defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei will be the face on that side of the ball. The sophomore has the potential to be the top edge rusher in the entire Big Ten. This past season,
Uiagalelei collected insane numbers with 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and a pass deflection.
Oregon's No. 4 ranked transfer portal class
This ranking comes from On3, and just the Texas Tech Raiders, Ole Miss Rebels, plus the LSU Tigers are ahead. Take a look at just some of the major new talent from all across college football that will be making their mark with the Ducks:
Junior Makhi Hughes - Tulane Green Wave running back
Junior Dillon Thieneman - Purdue Boilermakers safety
Senior Malik Benson - Florida State Seminoles wide receiver
Senior Theran Johnson - Northwestern Wildcats cornerback
Senior Emmanuel Pregnon - USC Trojans interior offensive lineman
Senior Isaiah World - Nevada Wolfpack offensive tackle
Senior Bear Alexander - USC Trojans defensive lineman
"They're in a great spot. Coach Lanning will never be in a spot where there's not enough talent. He'll have the guys that he wants in his program. I'm excited for that room."- Dillon Gabriel via 247 Sports
A trio of five-star freshmen ready to make an immediate impact
To show even further how deep Oregon's group for next season truly is, Lanning and his coaching staff snagged three five-star prospects from both sides of the field out of the 2025 recruiting class. Just like the transfer portal class, On3 has the Ducks' incoming high school class ranked as No. 4 in the country.
Dakorien Moore - wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas
Trey McNutt - safety from Shaker Heights, Ohio
Na'eem Offord - cornerback from Birmingham, Alabama
Oregon's spring game at Autzen Stadium is still scheduled as planned for 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 26. Admission for the exhibition will be free. Much will come into fruition about how all this skill can mesh with one another.