Jevon Holland Shocking Comparison of Oregon Ducks' Facility to NFL's Miami Dolphins
As an NFL free agent, former Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland signed a three-year deal worth $45 million with the New York Giants. After spending his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Holland has now found a new home in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Holland made a comment on the difference between playing college football in Eugene compared to the NFL in Miami. The facilities, gear, and high-level of play at Oregon is treated just like any professional football organization. Possibly even better than most.
"I was coming from Oregon. We got all the fancy gear... I get to the old Dolphins facility. I'm like, this is the league?"- Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland
New York will now have a pair of Ducks on the defensive side of the ball who are familiar with each other. Defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux and Holland played with each other during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns at Oregon. Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was later drafted with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
"It's going to be fun. Every time we're around each other it's always laughs. I'm really looking forward to running that back just like it was in 2019 in Oregon."- Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland
The Giants' defense allowed 24.4 points per game (ranked No. 24 in the NFL) and 47 total touchdowns (ranked No. 27 in the NFL) during the 2024 season. The secondary only snagged five interceptions last year, the second-lowest in the entire league just in front of the Cleveland Browns with four total.
"I think this environment is something that will allow me to be that, to grow. I absolutely think there's plenty of room left to grow. I'm nowhere near my peak. I think the Giants have the exact environment I need and the personnel I need to be able to reach those new heights and as well lead a group of men and also create a winning culture. And the Giants have a history of a winning culture."- Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland
Holland played with the Ducks from 2018-20 and was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 36 pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Through four seasons playing at Autzen Stadium, he has collected 245 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, four sacks, four fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.
Plenty is seen from Holland's playing style in future Duck safety Trey McNutt under coach Dan Lanning. Holland has passed on his collegiate jersey number (No. 8) to McNutt. The 6-0, 185-pound safety is the nation's incoming No. 26 ranked overall recruit as well as No. 2 for his position in the 2025 recruiting class (per On3).