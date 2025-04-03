4-Star Tight End Recruit Brock Harris To Commit To Oregon Ducks Or Michigan Wolverines?
Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is looking for another future star tight end to play and grow alongside four-star Kendre Harrison in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star recruit Brock Harris from the state of Utah will be making his college decision on April 7.
He sent out an X post regarding his pending decision: "Where is home? I am so grateful and humbled at the process me and my family have had the opportunity to go thru. To all the coaches and staff that have worked so hard to build relationships with us. I want you all to know how much we love and appreciate our time with you."
He will be choosing between the likes of the Ducks, BYU Cougars, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, and Utah Utes.
The Oregon Ducks have a 20.9 percent chance to land Harris, followed by the Michigan Wolverines at 18.3 percent chance according to On3's prediction.
“I grew up in Oregon, so Oregon is one of the schools I grew up watching. I have always been a fan and they are a great program. They are dope outside of football with all of the benefits they have there. I love what they are doing with the tight ends there and I love the coaching staff as well. Coach Lanning and Mehringer are awesome with me and my family.”- Brock Harris on Oregon via On3
Harris is ranked as the No. 80 overall recruit and the No. 5 tight end in the nation. He's also the No. 2 player for his position from Utah.
In his three high school seasons at Pine View, the 6-6, 240-pound Harris reeled in 1,796 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 128 receptions through 28 games played. Like most tight ends, his skill set translates to the basketball court. In his junior campaign, Harris averaged 3.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.
"Right now my size and speed are pretty hard to overcome for high school linebackers and secondaries. I am double-eamed pretty much every down even when I’m lined up outside. My catching and route running and now more than ever my blocking are very strong."- Brock Harris via State of the U
Harris has had six trips to Eugene and the Oregon athletic facilities. He has an official visit set for June 6.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the nation (per On3). The only offensive players committed with the Ducks currently are five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball. Lanning's haul of players for 2026 is ranked the second-best in the Big Ten Conference behind USC and coach Lincoln Riley.
Oregon's 2025 roster will contain seven tight ends:
Freshman Vander Ploog
Redshirt freshman Kade Caton
Redshirt freshman A.J. Pugliano
Redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson (Louisville Cardinals transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Zach Grace
Sophomore Roger Saleapaga
Junior Kenyon Sadiq
The spring game at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 26. Admission for the exhibition will be free.