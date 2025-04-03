Ducks Digest

4-Star Tight End Recruit Brock Harris To Commit To Oregon Ducks Or Michigan Wolverines?

Four-star tight end recruit Brock Harris will commit to the Oregon Ducks, BYU Cougars, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines or Utah Utes. Harris will make his commitment announcement on April 7. Oregon and Michigan have the best chance to land him.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is looking for another future star tight end to play and grow alongside four-star Kendre Harrison in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star recruit Brock Harris from the state of Utah will be making his college decision on April 7.

He sent out an X post regarding his pending decision: "Where is home? I am so grateful and humbled at the process me and my family have had the opportunity to go thru. To all the coaches and staff that have worked so hard to build relationships with us. I want you all to know how much we love and appreciate our time with you."

Tight end coach Drew Mehringer joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023.
Tight end coach Drew Mehringer joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

He will be choosing between the likes of the Ducks, BYU Cougars, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, and Utah Utes.

The Oregon Ducks have a 20.9 percent chance to land Harris, followed by the Michigan Wolverines at 18.3 percent chance according to On3's prediction.

“I grew up in Oregon, so Oregon is one of the schools I grew up watching. I have always been a fan and they are a great program. They are dope outside of football with all of the benefits they have there. I love what they are doing with the tight ends there and I love the coaching staff as well. Coach Lanning and Mehringer are awesome with me and my family.”

Brock Harris on Oregon via On3

Harris is ranked as the No. 80 overall recruit and the No. 5 tight end in the nation. He's also the No. 2 player for his position from Utah.

In his three high school seasons at Pine View, the 6-6, 240-pound Harris reeled in 1,796 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 128 receptions through 28 games played. Like most tight ends, his skill set translates to the basketball court. In his junior campaign, Harris averaged 3.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen St
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Right now my size and speed are pretty hard to overcome for high school linebackers and secondaries. I am double-eamed pretty much every down even when I’m lined up outside. My catching and route running and now more than ever my blocking are very strong."

Brock Harris via State of the U

MORE: What Cooper Manning's Comments on NIL Say About Oregon Ducks, Spring Game

MORE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Jordan James: Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots Interest

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Evaluates Incoming Transfers Isaiah World, Jamari Johnson

Harris has had six trips to Eugene and the Oregon athletic facilities. He has an official visit set for June 6.

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the nation (per On3). The only offensive players committed with the Ducks currently are five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball. Lanning's haul of players for 2026 is ranked the second-best in the Big Ten Conference behind USC and coach Lincoln Riley.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3)
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2025 roster will contain seven tight ends:

Freshman Vander Ploog

Redshirt freshman Kade Caton

Redshirt freshman A.J. Pugliano

Redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson (Louisville Cardinals transfer)

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Redshirt sophomore Zach Grace

Sophomore Roger Saleapaga

Junior Kenyon Sadiq

The spring game at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 26. Admission for the exhibition will be free.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football