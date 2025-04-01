Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Dazzling Against Top Prospects

The Overtime 7-on-7 league out in Texas consists of the some of the best high school talent around the country and the future stars of college football. 2026 wide receiver and Oregon Ducks target Kayden Dixon-Wyatt plays for the South Florida Express.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
A fairly new and popular football league called OT7, Overtime's 7-on-7 event, is sweeping the nation this offseason. The fast-paced, low-contact competition consists of the top high school football players in a helmet-off style of play.

The league consists of three divisions (Diamond, Platinum, Gold) with each having six teams. The games in this league are played in Dallas, Texas. It can be watched live on the NFL Network or streamed on NFL+. 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is a main investor in the league.

Over 30 percent of those who have competed in OT7 have gone on to be drafted to the NFL. Other notable alumni currently playing college football include Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore competed in the first season of the 7-on-7 league back in 2022 and is expected to the starter for the Ducks in the 2025 campaign.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the standouts from Week 3 is an Oregon Ducks target in wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. For OT7, he plays for the South Florida Express (8-2 overall record) which is mostly consisting of players from Miami, Florida.

"In what was more of a safety net role on Day 1, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt exploded on Day 2. He was by far SFE’s most productive wide receiver on Sunday which included three touchdowns on the day. He was finding space and moving the chains while also making contested catches in the end zone including the catch of the day which was a one-handed grab for six. He has some of the most reliable hands in OT7 and was one of the most consistent playmakers in Week 3."

Cody Bellaire via On3

The 2026 four-star plays his high school ball for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. In his high school career, he has 1,260 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 87 receptions in 29 games played. On3 ranks the 6-1, 180-pound receiver as the No. 118 overall recruit in the country and No. 17 for his position.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are the favorites to sign Dixon-Wyatt, but the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Alabama Crimson Tide are still in the running. He plans on making visit to Eugene on June 20, Los Angeles on June 6, Columbus on May 30, and Tuscaloosa on May 16.

Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, left, talks to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during the Oregon football’s Pro Day
Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, left, talks to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the nation (per On3). The only offensive players committed with the Ducks currently are five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball. Lanning's haul of players for 2026 is ranked the second-best in the Big Ten Conference behind USC and coach Lincoln Riley.

