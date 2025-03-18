5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Impressed by Georgia Bulldogs: Decision Looms
Will it be coach Dan Lanning from the Oregon Ducks or coach Kirby Smart from the Georgia Bulldogs who lands the top quarterback recruit in the country? After 2026 five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and his family had a successful unofficial visit in Georgia this week, signs seem to point to the Bulldogs after his mother's high praise of the program and university.
“I will say, it’s always great to be with Coach Smart and company... We enjoyed Georgia. We always do... They treated us like family and we enjoyed our time there... Spending time with coaches, learning more about the program and watching practice (were some the highlights).”- Barbara Curtis on Georgia via On3
According to On3, the Nashville, Tennessee product is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in all of high school football as well as the No. 1 player at his position and No. 1 in his home state.
“Since I decommitted my relationship has got better and better and I can’t wait to go up there for my official visit... I like Oregon a lot."- Jared Curtis on Oregon via On3
The Ducks aren't completely out of the race. Curtis is planning an official visit to Eugene on June 6 followed by another trip to Athens on June 13. Will Curtis commit to a school before these summer visits?
“Me and Coach Stein’s relationship is really good... I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.”- Jared Curtis on Will Stein via On3
In 13 games played during his junior campaign at Nashville Christian, Curtis completed 70.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,830 yards. He threw for 40 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions on his to a TSSAA football Division II-A state title. Curtis was named the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year for his efforts.
In his three seasons as the starting quarterback, he has collected 7,765 yards and 92 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions on a 61.6 completion rate. As for his rushing attack in his 37 starts, Curtis has run for 1,663 yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground.
"Has a big frame, measuring in at around 6-foot-3.5, 225 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his junior season. Looks like the top arm talent in the 2026 cycle. Ball explodes off his hand. Generates considerable velocity on throws to all areas of the field. Has a loose, natural throwing motion. Capable of delivering impressive passes from several arm angles."- Charles Power on Jared Curtis via On3
The dual threat also has the ability to scramble out of the pocket as he rushed for 637 yards and 18 touchdowns. His playmaking ability through his feet and cannon of an arm is what stands out the most when watching his film.