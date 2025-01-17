Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes Ranks Among Best In Nation
The Oregon Ducks landed former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes out of the transfer portal earlier this month. Hughes is ranked among the best running backs that were available in the portal this offseason.
What does Oregon's running back room look like with the addition of Hughes?
Makhi Hughes Transfers To Oregon Ducks
Makhi Hughes is rated as a four-star transfer and ranked as the No. 7 ranked running back in the 2025 transfer portal class per 247Sports. The 5-11, 210 pound running back signed with Tulane as a three-star recruit prior to the 2022 season.
After not playing in the 2022 season due to injury, Hughes redshirted. When he took the field in 2023, he saw immediate success. During the 2023 season, Hughes ran for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns on 258 carries. He led the American Athletic Conference in rushing yards and carries despite being a redshirt freshman. The Green Wave went 11-3.
Hughes returned in 2024 to Tulane, and he picked right up where he left off. Hughes ran for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns on 265 carries.
Hughes announced at the conclusion of Tulane’s season that he would be entering the transfer portal before eventually committing to the Ducks. Hughes will be a key member of the Oregon running back room in the 2025 season.
MORE: No. 1 QB Recruit Jared Curtis Compares Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oregon's Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Commits Fire Back At USC Trojans Fans Criticism: Revenge
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Slighted By 2025 NFL Draft Projection?
Oregon Ducks Running Back Room In 2025
The Oregon Ducks running back room is bound to look a lot different after Jordan James announced he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. James spent the past three seasons at Oregon, and he was the lead back in 2024 with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. This was coming off a 2023 season running while despite being behind Bucky Irving, James still rushed for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns.
With James on his way to the NFL, Hughes will have the opportunity to take over as the lead back for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
Outside of James this past season, Oregon only got consistent carries from one other running back: Noah Whittington, who had 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns. Whittington has not yet decided if he will return to Oregon for his final year of eligibility or enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Other running backs on the Oregon roster that could get some run in 2025 are Jayden Limar, Da'Juan Riggs, and Jay Harris. The Ducks also landed class of 2025 four-star running back Jordon Davison, who could potentially get playing time as well.
MORE: Buffalo Bills Prep for Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson By Signing Dual Threat QB
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Reacts To Future of Oregon Ducks Quarterback Position, Dante Moore
MORE: Most Valuable College Athletic Programs: Oregon Ducks' $780 Million, SEC Dominates
MORE: Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck To Make More NIL Money Than Denver Broncos Bo Nix