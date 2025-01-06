Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes
The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land the No. 1 transfer portal running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane, according 247Sports. The 5-11, 210-pound sophomore is the third-highest ranked player remaining in the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining.
It's good timing for the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning, as starting running back Jordan James just declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Oregon junior running back Noah Whittington has yet to make his decision public.
Hughes ran for 2,779 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 523 carries in two collegiate seasons. He also has 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 30 catches during that span.
Hughes is arguably the top returning running back in the country for 2025. All eight running backs currently ahead of Hughes on the FBS rushing leaderboard are entering the NFL Draft.
Hughes younger brother is Na'eem Offord, Oregon's 2025 five-star cornerback commit out of Birmingham, Alabama, which only helps Oregon's case.
Joining Oregon's running backs room next season is four-star running back Jordon Davison out of the recruiting class of 2025.
James was the Ducks leading rushing in 2024 with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5-10, 210 pound James will now follow in the footsteps of many great Oregon running backs and enter the NFL Draft like Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Bucky Irving
Oregon will also have junior running back Jay Harris, freshman running back Da'Juan Riggs, sophomore running back Ellis Bynum, junior running back Brison Cobbins, sophomore running back Jayden Limar, junior running back Kilohana Haasenritter on the roster in 2025.
The Ducks currently have the eighth-ranked transfer portal class on On3 rankings. At the top of the class ranking's are the No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 2 Missouri Tigers and No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The six commits for Oregon out of the portal are USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander, Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson, Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson, Texas State Bobcats offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and Nevada Wolfpack offensive tackle Isaiah World.
In Oregon's loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, the Ducks' rush attack, which is usually one of the best in the country, was held to -23 yards on the ground when taking into consideration the loss of yards coming via sack. The Ducks had 20 rushing yards when sacks are excluded. That is easily the lowest total Oregon has had all season long.
James was knocked out of the game in the first half of the Ducks' loss to Ohio State. After the game, James confirmed to Oregon Ducks on SI that he suffered a head injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.
