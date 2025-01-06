Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes

The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land the No. 1 transfer portal running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane. The 5-11, 210-pound sophomore is the third-highest ranked player remaining in the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (right) reacts with running back Makhi Hughes (21) after a touchdown during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (right) reacts with running back Makhi Hughes (21) after a touchdown during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land the No. 1 transfer portal running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane, according 247Sports. The 5-11, 210-pound sophomore is the third-highest ranked player remaining in the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining.

It's good timing for the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning, as starting running back Jordan James just declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Oregon junior running back Noah Whittington has yet to make his decision public.

Hughes ran for 2,779 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 523 carries in two collegiate seasons. He also has 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 30 catches during that span.

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4)
Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Hughes is arguably the top returning running back in the country for 2025. All eight running backs currently ahead of Hughes on the FBS rushing leaderboard are entering the NFL Draft.

Hughes younger brother is Na'eem Offord, Oregon's 2025 five-star cornerback commit out of Birmingham, Alabama, which only helps Oregon's case.

Joining Oregon's running backs room next season is four-star running back Jordon Davison out of the recruiting class of 2025.

James was the Ducks leading rushing in 2024 with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5-10, 210 pound James will now follow in the footsteps of many great Oregon running backs and enter the NFL Draft like Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Bucky Irving

Oregon will also have junior running back Jay Harris, freshman running back Da'Juan Riggs, sophomore running back Ellis Bynum, junior running back Brison Cobbins, sophomore running back Jayden Limar, junior running back Kilohana Haasenritter on the roster in 2025.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family

MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Win National Championship in 2026? Schedule Analysis, Prediction

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ready To Lead? 'Heisman Finalist' Says Receiver Tez Johnson

The Ducks currently have the eighth-ranked transfer portal class on On3 rankings. At the top of the class ranking's are the No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 2 Missouri Tigers and No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The six commits for Oregon out of the portal are USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander, Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson, Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson, Texas State Bobcats offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and Nevada Wolfpack offensive tackle Isaiah World.

In Oregon's loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, the Ducks' rush attack, which is usually one of the best in the country, was held to -23 yards on the ground when taking into consideration the loss of yards coming via sack. The Ducks had 20 rushing yards when sacks are excluded. That is easily the lowest total Oregon has had all season long.

James was knocked out of the game in the first half of the Ducks' loss to Ohio State. After the game, James confirmed to Oregon Ducks on SI that he suffered a head injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visiting Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan

MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Entering Transfer Portal

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football