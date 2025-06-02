Sabrina Ionescu Leads New York Liberty To Historic Win, Closes In On Major Milestone
The undefeated New York Liberty dominated the Connecticut Sun for a 100-52 win on Sunday afternoon. The Liberty’s 7-0 beginning has tied for the best start to a season in their franchise’s history since 1997. The Liberty also set a new franchise record for margin of victory with a 48-point difference, which is also good enough for the second-largest margin of victory in WNBA league history.
Former Oregon Ducks All-American and National Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu led the historic performance for the Liberty with 18 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals, a block, & four three-pointers made. Ionescu’s performance was especially impressive as she delivered this performance in just 19 minutes of game action. Liberty stars Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Leonie Fiebich also added 13 points apiece.
"It was great to see the contribution from everyone. Everyone scored and contributed in an impactful way from start to finish...We knew there were 17,000 fans tonight. There were new fans...they didn't know we had four in six days,” Sabrina Ionescu said of their historic performance and the atmosphere in the gym.
Ionescu and the Liberty now have a four-day break before taking on the Washington Mystics on Thursday on Prime Video. The Liberty are having one of the best starts in WNBA history, and Ducks legend Ionescu is having the best season of the star-studded team that is coming off a WNBA Finals-winning season. As the WNBA currently has multiple stars out with injury, the Liberty could establish a nice cushion in the standings, which will benefit them in case of their own injuries or should any team heat up later in the season.
Ionescu is on a tear in the last three games and playing some of the best basketball of her career. On Thursday against the Golden State Valkyries, Ionescu dominated with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a block. The very next day against the Washington Mystics, Ionescu tallied 28 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Ionescu will project to be in the conversation for the All-WNBA first team and potentially the MVP race if this form holds.
"Our defense really started that. We're a great transition team. I think that's our best offense —is being able to get out and run, post players can bring the ball up. I think the gravity that we all have, we understand how valuable that is,” Ionescu said of their fast pace.
Ionescu is also closing in on a major milestone with 400 career three-pointers made. After today, Ionescu sits at 399 career three-pointers made and will almost assuredly make history in their next game this coming Thursday on a national stage. The former Ducks record setter is continuing the trend of reaching new frontiers at the professional level.