Oregon Ducks' Updated Transfer Portal Haul

EUGENE – The week following the Oregon Ducks’ College Football Playoff exit brought major changes to the program’s roster. Oregon coach Dan Lanning went to the transfer portal and reloaded with 14 transfer commitments.

The Ducks did lose a lot of depth pieces with 30 players entering the portal. Lanning still managed to add some top transfers. Oregon currently has the No. 26 transfer portal class.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lanning added five four-star commitments, while losing just three, and 27 of the 30 players who entered the portal were three-stars. His 2026 transfer class includes the fifth-highest rated transfer since he’s been the coach of the Ducks: former Minnesota safety Koi Perich.

Perich joins the Ducks with two years of eligibility remaining. His addition is notable, as Oregon starting safety Dillon Thieneman entered the NFL Draft. Perich recorded 128 tackles, six interceptions, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a sack in his two years with the Golden Gophers.

Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola also ranks in the top-10 transfer commitments that Lanning’s secured in his five-year tenure. Raiola joins the Ducks after two years with the Cornhuskers and is set to sit behind Oregon quarterback Dante Moore for a year.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Another top transfer to watch is former UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks. The Ducks prepare to have a loaded wide receiver room in 2026, but Hooks was a standout at UAB. He posted seven touchdowns and 927 yards on 72 receptions in his final year at UAB and may fill a role in the slot on the Oregon offense.

Lanning has filled areas with graduating players, like adding former Yale offensive lineman Michael Bennett and special teams positions. Oregon isn’t done pursuing top transfers yet, either. The Ducks are among the teams in pursuit of former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who is supposed to visit Eugene on Monday.

Full List of Oregon Ducks’ Incoming Transfers

Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)

Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)

Tight End Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

Tight End/Defensive End Markus Dixon (Clemson)

Offensive Lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)

Defensive Lineman D’ante Robinson (North Carolina)

Defensive Lineman Jerome Simmons (Louisiana Monroe)

EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

Long Snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)

The Ducks’ Track Record with Transfers

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s one thing to add a top-rated transfer, but it’s another to see them produce for your program. Lanning has plenty of success in his first four years at Oregon in getting transfers who are a perfect fit in Eugene.

Thieneman is one example of many transfer players who ended up a highly touted NFL prospect after his time at Oregon. Former Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez is another example of someone who thrived under Lanning’s coaching. He’s currently starring for the New England Patriots in the NFL Playoffs.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart and Moore prepare to return to the roster in 2026 – both among the top-three transfers Lanning’s secured in his tenure. Defensive lineman Bear Alexander and tight end Jamari Johnson also return after impressing in their first seasons with the Ducks following their transfers.