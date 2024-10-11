Oregon Ducks Trending For 4-Star Defensive Line Recruit Tomuhini Topui? Eugene Visit Looms

Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei (CA) is on the MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list after recording 18 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, a pick-six and a special teams TD on a blocked punt for the No. 1 rated team in the nation.🏈🔥



Read about all 10 players on the watch list… pic.twitter.com/K02Ltmnd1R