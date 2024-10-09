Oregon Ducks Recruiting Star-Studded Visitor List vs. Ohio State: Dakorien Moore
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will have some of the top recruits the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 in Eugene this weekend for the Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Five-star wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore and five-star safety Trey McNutt headline the Ducks' visitor list.
The biggest uncommitted prospect from the 2025 recruiting class that will be visiting is five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. In addition, the Ducks are trying to flip four-star Baylor Bears linebacker commit Kaleb Burns and will have him on campus for the Buckeyes game. Both can make immediate impacts for the Ducks next season.
"We want great players to be here, and there will certainly be some great players here next week. The important thing is the game. We talk about playing the game, not the occasion and that is part of it for us. The best thing we can do for this football team is go play a great game. The recruiting will take care of itself when you do that.”- Dan Lanning on Oregon-Ohio State
Stewart is deciding between Oregon, LSU, USC and Ohio State after reclassifying into the class of 2025. Burns recently decommitted from the Texas Tech Red Raiders before committing to Baylor and is still looking into other programs despite saying he's a Bear at the moment.
Three-star linebacker McKay Madsen is the only other uncommitted prospect from the 2025 recruiting class that will be visiting, but last-second trips can always take place.
"They are a great football team with a great defense and I feel honored to talk to coach (Dan) Lanning personally."- Kaleb Burns on Oregon
In the class of 2026, two of Oregon's commits in four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. In addition, elite five-star tight ends Brock Harris and Kendre Harrison, both in the class of 2026, will be in Eugene for Saturday night's game.
Looking even further ahead, members of the 2027 recruiting class will also be in attendance as the Ducks start the recruiting process.
Tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Braylon Kasper, running back Will Rasmussen, linebacker Kaden Henderson, linebacker Liufau Loumoli, and cornerback Josiah Molden will be in attendance.
Here's the full list of Oregon Duck commits from the class of 2025 who will be in attendance (all star rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite):
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore
Five-star safety Trey McNutt
Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson
Four-star defensive back Dorian Brew
Four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu
Four-star defensive back Brandon Finney
Four-star outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt
Four-star running back Jordon Davison
Four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry
Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
Four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvala
Three-star offensive lineman Demetri Manning
Kicker Rocco Graziano
The early signing period begins on Dec. 4 so the experience and outcome of the Ohio State vs. Oregon game will have a lasting impact on each recruit's decision. Both programs are fighting to keep their undefeated record alive and dealing with College Football Playoff implications on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET in Autzen Stadium.
