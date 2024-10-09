Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Star-Studded Visitor List vs. Ohio State: Dakorien Moore

As the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company will also have a talented list of Oregon recruits and commits as visitors. Five-star prospects like Dakorien Moore, Trey McNutt, and Jahkeem Stewart will be in attendance.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams leaps into the crowd before the game as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams leaps into the crowd before the game as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will have some of the top recruits the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 in Eugene this weekend for the Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Five-star wide receiver commit Dakorien Moore and five-star safety Trey McNutt headline the Ducks' visitor list.

The biggest uncommitted prospect from the 2025 recruiting class that will be visiting is five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. In addition, the Ducks are trying to flip four-star Baylor Bears linebacker commit Kaleb Burns and will have him on campus for the Buckeyes game. Both can make immediate impacts for the Ducks next season.

"We want great players to be here, and there will certainly be some great players here next week. The important thing is the game. We talk about playing the game, not the occasion and that is part of it for us. The best thing we can do for this football team is go play a great game. The recruiting will take care of itself when you do that.”

Dan Lanning on Oregon-Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks cheer team get the crowd going during a time out in the second half in a game
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team get the crowd going during a time out in the second half in a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stewart is deciding between Oregon, LSU, USC and Ohio State after reclassifying into the class of 2025. Burns recently decommitted from the Texas Tech Red Raiders before committing to Baylor and is still looking into other programs despite saying he's a Bear at the moment.

Three-star linebacker McKay Madsen is the only other uncommitted prospect from the 2025 recruiting class that will be visiting, but last-second trips can always take place.

"They are a great football team with a great defense and I feel honored to talk to coach (Dan) Lanning personally."

Kaleb Burns on Oregon

In the class of 2026, two of Oregon's commits in four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. In addition, elite five-star tight ends Brock Harris and Kendre Harrison, both in the class of 2026, will be in Eugene for Saturday night's game.

Looking even further ahead, members of the 2027 recruiting class will also be in attendance as the Ducks start the recruiting process.

Tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Braylon Kasper, running back Will Rasmussen, linebacker Kaden Henderson, linebacker Liufau Loumoli, and cornerback Josiah Molden will be in attendance.

Here's the full list of Oregon Duck commits from the class of 2025 who will be in attendance (all star rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite):

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore

Five-star safety Trey McNutt

Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson

Four-star defensive back Dorian Brew

Four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu

Four-star defensive back Brandon Finney

Four-star outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Four-star running back Jordon Davison

Four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry

Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

Four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvala

Three-star offensive lineman Demetri Manning

Kicker Rocco Graziano

The early signing period begins on Dec. 4 so the experience and outcome of the Ohio State vs. Oregon game will have a lasting impact on each recruit's decision. Both programs are fighting to keep their undefeated record alive and dealing with College Football Playoff implications on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET in Autzen Stadium.

MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium

MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel

MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State

Published |Modified
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football