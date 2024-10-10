Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Emeka Egbuka Hoping For 'Chaotic' Game vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what could potentially be the game of the year in college football.
The winner will secure arguably the most impactful victory when it comes to College Football Playoff-worthy resumes and could vault past the Texas Longhorns to claim the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.
It's obvious that the hype surrounding the game can't be overstated, and the players recognize this. When speaking to the media on Monday, Oct. 7, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka said that he's embracing the craziness of it all.
"Hopefully it's chaotic," Egbuka said. "We want it as hard as possible. We're just looking forward to the opportunity. It's kind of been building up to this. We've had this one marked on our calendars for a long time, but we didn't look past any opponent."
Egbuka is no stranger to played in big games. As a freshman, he played second fiddle to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2021 Rose Bowl before having a career year in 2022, helped lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff where they came up just short to Georgia in the semifinals at the Peach Bowl. In that game, Egbuka finished with eight grabs for 112 yards and a touchdown, which closed out a season where he tallied career-best marks in catches (74), receiving yards (1,151) and receiving touchdowns (10).
So far this season, he's posted 30 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns, three of which came in last week's 35-7 win over Iowa. He's scored in three straight games, a streak Oregon's secondary will need to end if the Ducks want to increase their chances of securing a top-three win.
Though Egbuka is the veteran of the receiving group, the Ducks will need to focus as much defensive attention as possible on freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is already looking like the real deal and then some five games into the season. He's tallied 23 grabs for 453 yards and six touchdowns to go along with two carries for 33 yards and another score.
Smith has made some highlight-reel, one-handed touchdown grabs this season. Doing so against the Ducks will certainly bring that "chaotic" feel Egbuka is hoping for to a game that's already built up as much hype as any regular-season matchup in recent memory.
The Ducks secondary will officially see if its ready for the tough test that lies ahead when No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
