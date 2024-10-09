How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE- One of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2024 college football season kicks off Saturday, Oct. 12, as the No. 2 Ohio State buckeyes take on the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium.
The stakes are higher than ever as both teams enter the game with an undefeated record. The winner of this game will also emerge as a front runner for the Big Ten Conference championship as both teams entered the season as favorites for the title.
"We're getting to play a great opponent this week," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said ahead of the matchup. "Strong in all three phases as a team. When you watch them, you really don't see a weakness. They're really strong across the board and this will be a great challenge for us."
How to watch:
The No. 3 Ducks will host the No.2 Buckeyes at Home in Autzen stadium on Saturday, Oct.12. Kick off is set for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show will be hosted on the University of Oregon's campus Saturday morning ahead of the Top three match up. Fans can tune into GameDay on ESPN at 6 a.m PT.
Preview:
Saturday's game marks the Ohio State Buckeyes' second trip ever to Autzen Stadium and is the 11th meeting all-time between the Ducks and Buckeyes. Ohio State holds a 9-1 all-time record over the Ducks. The Ducks and Buckeyes most recent encounter was back in 2021 when the Ducks defeated the buckeyes 35-28 in Columbus Ohio.
“It meant a lot,” said Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa who was there for the 2021 victory. “I know it meant a lot to a lot of people that came before me and the people that are here now, right? So there's still a lot of people that are here that got to experience that game and we're trying to relive that this weekend."
The Buckeyes head into Saturday's game as a 3.5-point favorite according to the latest Ohio State vs. Oregon odds via SportsLine consensus. This favoritism is largely due to Ohio State's explosive offense which is led by former Ducks head coach and current Buckeye offensive coordinator chip Kelly.
Ohio State's offense has been dominant early in the season averaging 46 points per game ranking fourth in the nation. The Buckeyes are also averaging 222.2 rushing yards per game, food for the 14th-most in the nation. Their running back room is led by arguably the best running back room in the nation in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
"When asked if this was the best running back duo he'd seen, Oregon’s Bassa replied, “For sure, yeah.”
Judkins leads all Buckeyes with 468 rushing yards and five touchdowns while Henderson averages 8 yards per carry. This duo will be a challenge for Oregon’s defense as they look to limit the Buckeyes’ versatile offense.
Not only has Ohio State been successful in their rushing game, but they have also been successful through the air boasting a receiver room that ranks as one of the best in the nation. True freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith who is averaging 19.7 yards per catch and has scored six touchdowns.
Starting quarterback Will Howard has also found success this season compiling 75 percent of his passes for 1,248 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Although the Buckeyes have a formidable offense and the top-rated defense in the nation, the Ducks are ready to step up to the challenge.
In Oregon's most recent victory over Michigan State (31-10), starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20 of 32 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Tez Johnson finished the game with 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Oregon’s Jordan James is also a threat to the Buckeyes. This season James has proven himself as a problem for opposing defenses rushing for 552 yards on 88 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Defensively the Ducks are giving up just 162 passing yards per game, the 18th-fewest in college football.
It is also important to note that being at home in Autzen Stadium will undoubtedly provide the Ducks with a noticeable home-field advantage.
“Have you ever been to Autzen Stadium when those people get turnt? . . . I'm taking the Ducks,” said CBS college football analyst Rick Neuheisel when asked who he thinks would come out with the win on Saturday.
Oregon has won 11 straight games at home and is looking to improve this streak to 12 Saturday as they take on Ohio State in front of a sold out crowd.
Prediction:
Although the Buckeyes are a favorite for this game and have been playing with great intensity. Oregon’s coaching staff is preparing for this game like no other and is determined to expose weaknesses in Ohio State's Scheme Saturday. Not to mention, Autzen stadium is one of the hardest places to play in college football and the energy on campus has been electric throughout the week. Oregon 31, Ohio State 28.
