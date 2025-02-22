Oregon Ducks Trending For Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili?
The Oregon Ducks are in the mix to put together the top-ranked class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Currently, the Ducks sit with the No. 1 class in the country according to 247Sports.
In effort to boost their top ranked class, Oregon is in pursuit of four-star prospect Talanoa Ili. The California native is the No. 3 linebacker and No. 31 player in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports rankings.
It won't be easy for the Ducks to reel in one of the best players from the state of California, but they will have a chance to make a big impression on June 22, when Ili makes his way to Eugene for an official visit. Ili will be visiting with UCLA, BYU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, USC before visiting with Oregon.
Speaking with On3, Ili said that he will take into consideration each visit before making his final decision.
“They (the visits) will be big for me so I can compare and see where I best fit when it’s all said and done. I’m looking for the things that make each of them different and if I can see myself there," Ili said.
He did admit that some of the schools in his top seven have an edge over others because of familiarity, but said he plans to keep his options open.
“I would say the schools that I’ve visited already, have an edge. Those are Oregon, USC, UCLA and Oklahoma. I do think it’s a tight race though," Ili said.
The four-star prospect said that he is expecting make a commitment sometime before the year ends.
“I plan on committing some time in the fall,” Ili said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that even as a junior, Ili was in consideration for being the top linebacker in the state of California.
"Probably best all around linebacker in state right now, regardless of class. Long, athletic 6-3, 215 pound frame and still growing. Can rush off the edge, play in space and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control. Very active with non-stop motor. High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. A complete, every down linebacker with a very high ceiling," Biggins wrote.
If he ends up siding with the Ducks, Ili would become the third-highest rated commit in Oregon's recruiting class. Oregon only has one linebacker committed, four-star Tristan Phillips.
Ili isn't the only player from Orange Lutheran High School that Oregon is pursuing. The Ducks are also in contention for four-star offensive lineman Sam Utu.
The USC Trojans have also been heavily linked to both players and after losing four-star quarterback commit Jonas Williams to the Trojans, it's imperative the Ducks don't fall out of favor with Ili or Utu, two prospects in USC's backyard.