4-Star Linebacker Talanoa Ili Visits Eugene for Oregon Ducks' Junior Day Event

Visit Update: 2026 4⭐️ LB Talanoa Ili will take a visit with the #Ducks on January 24-25! 👀🟢🟡



Ili is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

No. 3 LB in ‘26 class

No. 8 player in CA

No. 52 Natl. #duckzone503🦆



(Rankings via @247Sports) pic.twitter.com/6jlargbrOq