4-Star Linebacker Talanoa Ili Visits Eugene for Oregon Ducks' Junior Day Event
EUGENE – Although the 2024-25 football season is over, competition between some of the nation’s best football programs is only ramping up as these programs recruit the most coveted high school football prospects. The Oregon Ducks have the No. 5 class in 2025 and are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation for 2026 recruits, according to 247Sports. Oregon is looking to add to their list of future Ducks with four-star 2026 linebacker Talanoa Ili.
Ili is just one of over 20 elite members of the 2026 recruiting cycle who will be in Eugene January 24-25 for Oregon’s Junior Day event. These events typically feature in-depth discussions about the team's philosophy and player development. Recruits also get a firsthand look at football facilities, meet with key position coaches, and interact with current players.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has repeatedly emphasized the importance of building a strong team culture and creating an environment where players can thrive both on and off the field. Oregon’s Junior Day will provide a valuable opportunity for the Ducks to showcase their strengths and beneficial resources to prospective student-athletes.
Ili is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 linebacker in his class and the No. 8 player in the state of California. The 6-3, 200-pound linebacker has received offers from USC, Stanford, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and more. However, it appears as if Oregon is making a strong case for Ili’s commitment.
Back in October, 247Sports analyst Tom Loy placed a crystal ball prediction for Ili to commit to the Ducks, where he would join the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.
"Probably the best all-around linebacker in the state of California right now, regardless of class," recruiting analyst and West Coast expert Greg Biggins said.
Ili had a successful 2024 season with Orange Lutheran, where he was a true playmaker on defense. The linebacker logged 78 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, and 29 assists.
In 10 games as a sophomore, Ili was a standout for Orange Lutheran's defense. He finished last season with 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles. Ili was selected as a 2026 Polynesian Bowl All-Star last June.
The Ducks have a strong reputation for developing young linebackers into NFL talents. Jeffrey Bassa is just one of many Oregon linebackers who had the opportunity to develop under linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. Bassa finished the season with 23 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Bassa’s performance throughout his time as a Duck has positioned him to be chosen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ili’s commitment would provide a significant boost to Oregon’s already elite 2026 roster. His presence would undoubtedly bolster Oregon’s defensive depth in the 2026 class. As a program with a proven track record of developing future NFL talent, Oregon offers Ili a clear pathway to achieving his professional goals.
The Ducks have consistently cultivated players who excel at the collegiate level and transition seamlessly to the pros. This established pattern of success, combined with Oregon’s cutting-edge facilities and emphasis on player development, makes the program an appealing destination for top-tier recruits like Ili.
