Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Tyler Shough Shows Off Surprising Speed at NFL Combine
There were a ton of big names to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend in Indianapolis. But as other quarterbacks grabbed the headlines, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough headed into the event flying a bit under the radar.
So much for that.
Shough turned some heads at Lucas Oil Stadium thanks to both his arm and somewhat surprising speed. He finished with a 4.54 40-yard dash, which was only .13 of a second slower than former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle, Jadrian Tracey Granted Extra Year of Eligibility From NCAA
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Headline Best Big Ten Talent: Isaiah World, Dillon Thieneman, Emmanuel Pregnon
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Interview Oregon Ducks' Derrick Harmon At NFL Combine, Next Cam Hayward?
Shough ran a 4.69 dash on his first try and a 4.64 on the second. This was only .13 of a second slower than Johnson, who ran a 4.51, a bit slower than expected.
Take a look at Shough's run:
At the Senior Bowl last month, Shough measured at 6-4, 224 pounds with a 9 3/4" hand size. He was taller and weighed more than any other quarterback that participated in Mobile this year. At the Combine, his hand size was bigger than other quarterback, rivaled only by Florida's Graham Mertz.
Shough has now clearly caught the attention from scouts, but he course had some eyes watching him leading up to the Combine. Former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick wrote on social that he wanted to see Shough throw, along with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Want to see QB’s Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward all actually THROW at the scouting combine," Riddick tweeted. "They will all be in the same group, all throwing to receivers that they aren’t familiar with…which allows the cream to rise to the top. Great QB’s get on the same page fastest with unfamiliar receivers. This needs to happen."
Shough played his first two years at Oregon in 2019 and 2020. As a Duck, he went 118 of 182 passing for 1,703 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. During the COVID season in 2020, Shough helped lead Oregon to the Pac-12 Championship, where the Ducks beat the USC Trojans, 31-24. That year, Shough went 106 of 167 passing for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions,
He then transferred to Lubbock to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shough spent three seasons with the team, even getting a chance to face his former Oregon team in a 38-30 loss to the Ducks at Jones AT&T Stadium during the 2023 season.
This past season, he suited up for the Louisville Cardinals and it ended up being a career-best year. Shough finished 244 of 389 passing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns -- all career-high marks -- to along with six interceptions.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.