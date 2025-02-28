NFL Combine Fastest 40-Yard Dash: Tez Johnson, Isaiah Bond Challenge Xavier Worthy Record?
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The fastest-ever 40-yard dash run is Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy's 4.21 seconds in 2024. Can his record be beaten in 2025?
There are a few players who could challenge the speedy Worthy, including Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson and Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond, who will work out on Saturday.
Both Johnson and Bond have spoke confidently about their upcoming 40-yard dash.
Johnson issued a warning to those planning to watch.
"If you blink, you might miss me," said Johnson.
While Bond says he can crush the record.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow for sure," Bond told reporters at the combine. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1... I've been running my whole life. "I've been one of the fastest (athletes) my whole life. So I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved."
On Friday, when cornerbacks ran the drill, Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston ran an electrifying 4.28 40-yard dash. Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter ran it in 4.3 seconds and Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw ran it in 4.33 seconds.
Here are the fasted 40-yard dash times in combine history:
1. Xavier Worthy, 4.21 seconds in 2024
2. John Ross, 4.22 in 2017
3. Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 in 2022
T4. Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 in 2008
T4. Rondel Menendez, WR, 4.24 in 1999
T6. DJ Turner, CB, 4.26 in 2023
T6. Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 in 2014
T6. Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 in 2022
T6. Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 in 2005
T10. Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 in 2013
T10. Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 in 2005
T10. Henry Ruggs III, WR, 4.27 in 2020
Worthy played for the Texas Longhorns and received a big NFL Draft stock boost with his record-setting run, the Chiefs traded up to the first round to draft him in 2024.
Anyone who can challenge his speed would like see the same skyrocket in NFL Draft stock.
Listed at 5-10, 165 pounds on Oregon's roster, one of the biggest concerns surrounding Johnson is his size. His official combine measurements should be announced before he works out on Saturday. Johnson is not concerned about his size.
"You're gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," said Johnson.
Could Johnson be drafted to the Denver Broncos to reunite with his brother, quarterback Bo Nix? Johnson met with the Broncos and has been linked to Denver in mock drafts. Johnson to Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense is an intriguing possibility and a would be "dream come true" for Johnson.
Johnson will work out at the NFL Combine on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT alongside teammates: receiver Traeshon Holden, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and running back Jordan James.