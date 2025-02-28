Ducks Digest

NFL Combine Fastest 40-Yard Dash: Tez Johnson, Isaiah Bond Challenge Xavier Worthy Record?

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The fastest-ever 40-yard dash run is Xavier Worthy's 4.21 seconds in 2024. Can his record be beaten in 2025? Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson and Texas receiver Isaiah Bond will work out on Saturday.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The fastest-ever 40-yard dash run is Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy's 4.21 seconds in 2024. Can his record be beaten in 2025?

There are a few players who could challenge the speedy Worthy, including Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson and Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond, who will work out on Saturday.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Ind
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Both Johnson and Bond have spoke confidently about their upcoming 40-yard dash.

Johnson issued a warning to those planning to watch.

"If you blink, you might miss me," said Johnson.

While Bond says he can crush the record.

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow for sure," Bond told reporters at the combine. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1... I've been running my whole life. "I've been one of the fastest (athletes) my whole life. So I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved."

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Isaiah Bond (WO05) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine a
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Isaiah Bond (WO05) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

On Friday, when cornerbacks ran the drill, Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston ran an electrifying 4.28 40-yard dash. Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter ran it in 4.3 seconds and Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw ran it in 4.33 seconds.

Here are the fasted 40-yard dash times in combine history:

1. Xavier Worthy, 4.21 seconds in 2024

2. John Ross, 4.22 in 2017

3. Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 in 2022

T4. Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 in 2008

T4. Rondel Menendez, WR, 4.24 in 1999

T6. DJ Turner, CB, 4.26 in 2023

T6. Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 in 2014

T6. Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 in 2022

T6. Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 in 2005

T10. Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 in 2013

T10. Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 in 2005

T10. Henry Ruggs III, WR, 4.27 in 2020

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against Ohio State
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

MORE: Why Terrance Ferguson Is Perfect Fit For Denver Broncos: NFL Scouting Combine Live Updates

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights In Playoffs, 55-Game Win Streak

MORE: Alabama Upset Causes Shakeup In Top-25 College Basketball Rankings

Worthy played for the Texas Longhorns and received a big NFL Draft stock boost with his record-setting run, the Chiefs traded up to the first round to draft him in 2024.

Anyone who can challenge his speed would like see the same skyrocket in NFL Draft stock.

Listed at 5-10, 165 pounds on Oregon's roster, one of the biggest concerns surrounding Johnson is his size. His official combine measurements should be announced before he works out on Saturday. Johnson is not concerned about his size.

"You're gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," said Johnson.

Could Johnson be drafted to the Denver Broncos to reunite with his brother, quarterback Bo Nix? Johnson met with the Broncos and has been linked to Denver in mock drafts. Johnson to Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense is an intriguing possibility and a would be "dream come true" for Johnson.

Johnson will work out at the NFL Combine on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT alongside teammates: receiver Traeshon Holden, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and running back Jordan James.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football