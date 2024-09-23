Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Betting Odds Predict Huge Victory In Rose Bowl
In a late-night Big Ten conference clash, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks travel to play the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 28th. This matchup is highlighted by Oregon's first conference game in the Big Ten, ironically, against an old Pac-12 conference foe in the Rose Bowl.
The betting odds predict a big Oregon win, as the Ducks are massive 24.5-point favorites over unranked UCLA (1-2) on FanDuel.
ESPN’s analytics give undefeated Oregon (3-0) a 90 percent chance of winning the game against the Bruins.
Oregon enjoyed its bye week last week after notching a dominant 49-14 win over the Oregon State Beavers in Week 3 of college football action. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is off to a hot start in the 2024 season. Gabriel has thrown for 914 yards, six touchdowns, and has completed 84 percent of his passes. In fact, Gabriel has only had 15 incomplete passes through the first three games, including the season opener vs. Idaho where he threw 49 times in the 24-14 win.
Gabriel (84 percent) is on pace to break the NCAA record for single-season completion percentage, set by former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (77.4 percent) in 2023.
Nix added 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns en route to a first round selection in the NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos.
Can Gabriel and the Ducks keep the positive momentum going into conference play? Oregon coach Dan Lanning is focused on improvement, while not overlooking the Bruins.
"The key is growth. We're not the best version of us yet, and we won't be the best version of us right until, hopefully, the end of the season," said Lanning during Oregon's bye week. "The key is, are we getting better today and getting better tomorrow as we continue to progress."
UCLA has the No. 1 ranked strength of schedule in all of college football with possibly it's toughest stretch beginning this week with No. 8 Oregon. Then, UCLA will travel across the country to face the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Bruins also travel the most miles of any college football team this season, already taking a trip to play Hawaii.
More recently, the Bruins lost a road game vs. the No. 14 LSU Tigers, 34-17.
"We can’t continue to beat ourselves, we have to allow a team to beat us, but this is baby steps and I just like the way that my team is fighting," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster after the loss to LSU. "They’re being resilient and they’re continually trying to fight during the game."
UCLA's only win so far this season was a close 16-13 win against Hawaii.
HOW TO WATCH
Oregon will face off against the UCLA Bruins at 8 P.M. PST. The TV broadcast will be on FOX.
