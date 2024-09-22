Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 4-Star Wide Receiver Cooper Perry Catches 3 Touchdowns
During Oregon's bye week, Ducks head coachDan Lanning and staff got a chance to visit with some recruits. It was a successful weekend for the Ducks recruiting classes as multiple players had big games.
Taking a look into the future, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class features a few hidden gems. One being three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk. Horisk hails from national powerhouse St. John Bosco, the No. 2 team in the country according to MaxPreps.
The three-star edge rusher has been a contributer to the Braves since his freshman season, but really broke out last year with 86 tackles and 11.5 sacks for the CIF Southern Section Divison I runner-ups.
Throughout four games this season, Horisk has 17 tackles and three sacks as St. John Bosco has played some of the best teams in the country during their non-league portion of the schedule. If Horisk can continue his impresive production heading into his senior year, he could see himself elevated to a potiential four-star status.
The 247Sports Composite ranks wide receiver Cooper Perry as the No. 1 overall player from Arizona. He had a big game en route to an 59-14 for Notre Dame Prep over Sunnyslope. Perry had six catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns as he was virtually unguardable at times for Notre Dame Prep.
Perry, who recently completely shutdown his recruitment in favor of the Ducks, has been a touchdown machine for the Saints during the season. Through just four games, he has 328 yards and eight touchdown receptions and also added a rushing touchdown as well.
His quickness also gives him an edge as the Saints kick and punt returner. Perry has returned both a kick and a punt back for touchdowns as well. He is sitting inside the top ten for total touchdowns in the state of Arizona at No. 9.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said his ablity with the ball in his hands is second to none in the class.
"Versatile wide out who can move around and play in the slot or out wide. . . . We like his initial burst and he’s one of the better receivers in the country after the catch. He has a lot of shake and wiggle in his game and is capable of taking a short screen or hitch, making multiple defenders miss and picking up huge chunks of yards," Biggins said. "With his elusiveness in the open field, he has the skill set to be an excellent punt returner at the college level as well."
Next is Oregon's highest rated offensive lineman commit in the class of 2025, Ziyare Addison. Addison, a top 150 player in the class according to 247Sports, and his team, Carrollwood Day, have struggled to start the 2024 season.
Sitting with a record of 2-3, the Patriots have struggled on defense, giving up an average of 46 points in their three losses. However, the offense for Carrollwood Day has been operating at a good pace to start the season.
During the Patriots win over Wildwood on Friday night, the offense exploded for 42 points in the win. Addison and the Patriots offensive line have paved the way for 689 yards on the ground rushing.
Andrew Ivins, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports said Addison's supreme athleticism for his size allows him to dominate in the trenches
"Fires out of his stance and is quick to initiate contact. Frequently finds himself in control of his body and will seal off run lanes with impressive core balance...should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can play multiple spots up front depending on how the body matures."
