Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel On Track To Break Bo Nix's NCAA Record
In 2023, the single-season completion percentage record was set by then-Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix at 77.4 percent. Nix added 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns en route to a first round selection in the NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos.
Just three games into this season, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has jumped out to a better start than Nix did in 2023 and is on track to smash Nix's record.
Oregon's offensive coordinator Will Stein's high tempo, quarterback-friendly offensive scheme has been credited with transforming the careers of Nix and Gabriel. Both quarterbacks experienced significant boosts to their completion percentages after coming to Eugene from their respective schools.
The Ducks offense had plenty of expectations coming into the season. After being one of the best passing offenses in the country last year according to ESPN, the Ducks reloaded on offense after wide receiver Troy Franklin and Nix's departure to the NFL.
Gabriel has thrown for 914 yards, six touchdowns, and has completed 84 percent of his passes. In fact, Gabriel has only had 15 incomplete passes through the first three games, including the season opener vs. Idaho where he threw 49 times in the 24-14 win.
Gabriel was surgical in the Ducks 49-14 win over in-state rivals Oregon State. He completed 20 of 24 passes with 291 yards and three total touchdowns in what was arguably his best performance on the young season.
Gabriel finished the first half perfect, going ten for ten on attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown. He completed his first 15 passes before throwing an incompletion.
Gabriel was able to sit in the pocket and calmly make a 34-yard strike to Oregon receiver Evan Stewart during the Ducks' 37-34 comeback win over Boise State. Albeit with great protection, Gabriel still hit Evan Stewart perfectly in stride for the touchdown.
With Stein's offensive scheme built on timing and anticipation, Gabriel released the ball while Stewart hit his break and allowed him to catch it in stride.
With Gabriel leading the nation in passing yards and the passing offense being so efficient, it's easy to see why Oregon is a top ten team in the country.
With Oregon on a bye for this upcoming week, The Ducks will look to bring their high-flying offense to Los Angeles on Sept. 28.
The Bruins gave up 307 yards to Kurtis Rourke and the Indiana offense. Gabriel and the Oregon wide receivers should find success against the Bruins secondary.
With how good Nix's Oregon career turned out, Gabriel could one up it with the hot start he has jumped out to. If the Ducks' continue to take care of business on the field, Gabriel could see more than just individual awards at the end of the season.
