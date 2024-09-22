Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Coach Dan Lanning Offers 4-Star Baylor Bears Commit, Flip?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is looking to pluck a 2025 commit from way down south.
According to an announcement on his X (Twitter) account, Oregon has offered 2025 four-star linebacker Kaleb Burns, who is currently committed to Baylor. The Cy Falls High School (Houston, TX) product originally committed to the Bears on July 30 after de-committing from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, committed to since July 1.
Burns told Max Torres of On3's ScoopDuck that getting this was "one of (his) biggest offers" in the recruiting cycle.
"That being one of my biggest offers, that was something crazy I’m not gonna lie," Burns told Torres.
According to On3's recruiting rankings, Burns is a four-star talent and the No. 50 overall player in the state of Texas. He is one of 19 commits for Baylor and coach Dave Aranda in the 2025 recruiting class, highlighted by four-star defensive lineman Kamauryn Morgan.
Burns has already received offers from programs like Arizona, TCU, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, UTSA, SMU, California, Oregon State, Houston, Texas State. Memphis, Maryland, Pittsburgh, UNLV, and many more. However, he kept his official visits limited to the state of Texas by only taking trips to TCU (April 19), SMU (May 17), Baylor (June 7), Texas Tech (June 14) and Houston (June 21).
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class already features three five-star prospects like wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson and safety Trey McNutt. Joining them are four-stars such as cornerback Dorian Brew, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jordan Davison, offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu, receiver Cooper Perry, edge Matthew Johnson, and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
Wyatt represents the only linebacker currently committed to Oregon in the 2025 recruiting class. If Lanning and staff can flip Burns. With this offer, it's possible the Ducks will look to get him to Eugene at some point for an official visit.
Last season at Cy Falls, Burns tallied 73 total tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
According to 247Sports, Burns also participates in track and field, where he competes in the 100 meters, 200 meters and shot put.
No. 9 Oregon will hit the field again for its Big Ten opener against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Rose Bowl Stadium.
