Oregon Threatening Top Five Recruiting Class Ranking with Anthony Cartwright's Commit

The Oregon Ducks entered the morning of June 28 sitting outside of the top five recruiting rankings.

Oregon stood at No. 9 via On3/Rivals, while 247Sports had the Ducks breathing down the neck of the top five at No. 6 overall.

The commitment of four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III committed to the Ducks on Sunday, giving Oregon a boost in the rankings.

Oregon Learns Fate of Anthony Cartwright III

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning also walked into the final Sunday of June searching for the next potential Kenyon Sadiq.

Cartwright III now enters the picture after choosing the Ducks. He announced his decision via a livestream on the Rivals YouTube channel. Offensive coordinator and past tight ends coach Drew Mehringer helped win over the dynamic playmaker.

Cartwright presents a near similar frame to Sadiq at 6-4, 235-pounds with a still-growing physique. He's a field stretching tight end who creates one-on-one mismatches in the mold of the newest member of the New York Jets.

Cartwright now boosts Oregon's team recruiting rankings in the process. Oregon rose to No. 8 via the On3/Rivals recruiting rankings. But the Ducks stayed at sixth per 247Sports.

Closer Look at Oregon's Offensive Recruiting Class

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon lands its 21st verbal pledge for this recruiting class.

Except now the Ducks appear to be catching up with the number of offensive commits for this class. Here's who Oregon has committed on that side of the football before Cartwright's decision:

* Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant

* Five-star quarterback Will Mencl

* Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller

* Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner

* Four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair

* Three-star interior offensive lineman Avery Michael

* Three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi

* Three-star tight end George VanSandt

* Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington

Lanning and his coaching staff have addressed literally every position group on offense. Now Cartwright becomes the fourth different four-star entering this offense. Plus the second Michigan product to join this Ducks recruiting class. He also gets Oregon to become the second Big Ten program to bring in two tight ends in the same class.

Except Cartwright joins Oregon ranked in the top 20 of his position group. Plus rises as a big reason behind Oregon's pursuit of fielding one more top five recruiting class under Lanning.

Oregon not Done yet Recruiting Wise

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon redeems itself too after absorbing two previous recruiting losses before Cartwright's decision: Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow choosing Oklahoma and fellow four-star wideout Blake Wong deciding on BYU. The Ducks losing out on four-star safety Junior Tu'Upo to Texas rose as a massive defensive hit too.

But the Ducks could be in for one more larger recruiting win post Cartwright.

Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is closing in on making his final recruiting decision. Stepp is a longtime Ducks target and Oregon is trending as the favorite to land him per 247Sports and On3/Rivals. Stepp announces his decision on July 1.

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