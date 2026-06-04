The Underrated Oregon Ducks Player With the Most to Prove

The Oregon Ducks are set for another major season under coach Dan Lanning, as the Ducks chase what could be their first national championship. The Ducks made plenty of additions on the offensive side of the ball from both the transfer portal and the high school scene, including some players with a lot to prove.

The Player With the Most to Prove for Oregon Ducks Football

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

One player on the Oregon Ducks roster who has everything to prove is current Ducks true freshman tight end Dayton Raiola. Raiola was a late addition who was made during the 2026 recruiting class, and he is a player who will be joining a family member on the team: Dylan Raiola, who is the backup quarterback for the Ducks and last season's starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Similar to his brother, Dayton was a quarterback in high school, but there were some major differences in the way that the two players played. Dylan was a top gunslinger who could read and pick a defense apart, while making little to no mistakes in the air. He wasn't the most versatile, but if he needed to make a play every once in a while, he could.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Dayton, he was definitely the underdog, and often the brother who was overlooked due to the stature of his brother. The younger Raiola was good enough at the position to do something that Dylan couldn't with the Buford Wolves, which was lead the team to a national championship for multiple key websites, including MaxPreps. The younger brother was elite when using his legs, as he was a powerful player who wasn't afraid to take a hit.

Now that he is moving to college, he is having to switch positions, which the Oregon staff completely backed. He will have the opportunity to make plays as a tight end, which is a major switch from the quarterback position.

He has a lot at stake because he could have gone elsewhere and maintained his position, but he ultimately chose to reunite with his brother in Eugene, although he was previously committed to the Cornhuskers while his brother was the quarterback.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Tight End Room

If this plan to switch positions and play for the Ducks doesn't work out, there could be some regret. It will also be something to monitor, as he won't likely see the field very early in his career, and is joining a top commit.

The other tight end commit he is joining is Kendre Harrison, who could be considered the best tight end in the class of 2026. This will make his path to the field even harder. However, Raiola has shown that he is working and getting better throughout his high school career with his cuts and mobility. This leaves many to believe that the route running part won't be difficult, but instead, the catching and the blocking will be where he has the biggest learning curve.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Raiola were to see the field in year one, it would likely be in a unique way, as he would likely see the field as a flexed-out tight end who is kept away from the line of scrimmage. This will allow him to try to create a play, while not worrying about having to block someone who could be bigger and stronger than him. It will take some time for him to develop, with a steep learning curve.

This will mean that his seasons with reps will seem like do-or-die opportunities, which doesn't leave much room for error at a new position.

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