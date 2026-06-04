The Underrated Oregon Ducks Player With the Most to Prove
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The Oregon Ducks are set for another major season under coach Dan Lanning, as the Ducks chase what could be their first national championship. The Ducks made plenty of additions on the offensive side of the ball from both the transfer portal and the high school scene, including some players with a lot to prove.
The Player With the Most to Prove for Oregon Ducks Football
One player on the Oregon Ducks roster who has everything to prove is current Ducks true freshman tight end Dayton Raiola. Raiola was a late addition who was made during the 2026 recruiting class, and he is a player who will be joining a family member on the team: Dylan Raiola, who is the backup quarterback for the Ducks and last season's starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Similar to his brother, Dayton was a quarterback in high school, but there were some major differences in the way that the two players played. Dylan was a top gunslinger who could read and pick a defense apart, while making little to no mistakes in the air. He wasn't the most versatile, but if he needed to make a play every once in a while, he could.
As for Dayton, he was definitely the underdog, and often the brother who was overlooked due to the stature of his brother. The younger Raiola was good enough at the position to do something that Dylan couldn't with the Buford Wolves, which was lead the team to a national championship for multiple key websites, including MaxPreps. The younger brother was elite when using his legs, as he was a powerful player who wasn't afraid to take a hit.
Now that he is moving to college, he is having to switch positions, which the Oregon staff completely backed. He will have the opportunity to make plays as a tight end, which is a major switch from the quarterback position.
He has a lot at stake because he could have gone elsewhere and maintained his position, but he ultimately chose to reunite with his brother in Eugene, although he was previously committed to the Cornhuskers while his brother was the quarterback.
Oregon Ducks Tight End Room
If this plan to switch positions and play for the Ducks doesn't work out, there could be some regret. It will also be something to monitor, as he won't likely see the field very early in his career, and is joining a top commit.
The other tight end commit he is joining is Kendre Harrison, who could be considered the best tight end in the class of 2026. This will make his path to the field even harder. However, Raiola has shown that he is working and getting better throughout his high school career with his cuts and mobility. This leaves many to believe that the route running part won't be difficult, but instead, the catching and the blocking will be where he has the biggest learning curve.
If Raiola were to see the field in year one, it would likely be in a unique way, as he would likely see the field as a flexed-out tight end who is kept away from the line of scrimmage. This will allow him to try to create a play, while not worrying about having to block someone who could be bigger and stronger than him. It will take some time for him to develop, with a steep learning curve.
This will mean that his seasons with reps will seem like do-or-die opportunities, which doesn't leave much room for error at a new position.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_