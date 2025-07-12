Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Gaining Interest From 4-Star Cornerback Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to finalize the rest of their 2026 recruiting class but coach Dan Lanning and staff are making time to address the 2027 cycle as well.
According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, 2027 four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp "has his eye on" Oregon and the USC Trojans early in the recruiting process. He has received offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and many more.
A product of prestigious Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Stepp is the No. 6 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Nevada, per 247Sports' rankings. There's no pressure for Stepp to come to a decision anytime soon but it's easy to imagine the country's top teams amping up their pursuit of him a year out.
Oregon originally offered Stepp in February. He received an offer from his hometown UNLV Rebels in July 2023 prior to the start of his freshman year. It didn't take long before more offers started rolling in.
Already a productive starter during his first two years at Bishop Gorman, Stepp has tallied 34 tackles, one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups, three interceptions and one touchdown over the past two seasons.
According to 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Stepp has "an easy NFL ceiling."
"Stepp is a long, athletic cover corner who could eventually grow in to a safety," Biggins wrote. "He has a rare combination of size, length and athleticism. He flashes good ball skills, is comfortable changing direction and is fluid as an athlete. He’s a willing tackler and should add even more physicality to his game as he gains some size and strength to his frame. He has a lot of upside and projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an easy NFL ceiling if he maximizes his potential."
Oregon currently has just two commits in the 2027 cycle with four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon and three-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.
The Ducks have extended offers toward some talented recruits in the 2027 class, including four-star quarterbacks like Kavian Bryant and Trae Taylor among others.
With full focus on the 2027 class come at a later point, Oregon's 2026 group will remain in the spotlight for now. The Ducks have landed commitments in the cycle from five-star players like safety Jett Washington, offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and tight end Kendre Harrison along with four-star talents like wide receivers Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott, running back Tradarian Ball, linebacker Tristan Phillips, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi and quarterback Bryson Beaver among others.
If Stepp chooses Oregon and eventually falls in line behind these names and others, the Ducks will be in good hands for seasons to come.