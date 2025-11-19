Oregon’s Three Transfers Ready to Take On Former USC Team
The week 13 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans will be the 65th meeting between the two longtime foes.
The rivalry between Oregon and USC extends beyond the field to recruiting and the transfer portal. Several former Trojans may suit up at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but in green and yellow.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning implied that he hasn’t had conversations with his USC transfers about the game being personal, but said that he wouldn’t be surprised.
“I wouldn't say I feel a sense from any of those guys of that, but it'd probably unfair to assume that they don't,” Lanning said. “I'm sure it means a lot to those guys.”
Three former Trojans have grown into key roles with the Ducks this season and improved the numbers they posted at USC.
Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander
Bear Alexander started his career at Georgia, where he tallied nine total tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections in 2022. He transferred to USC after one season.
The defensive lineman had a career year in 2023 for USC. He tallied 47 total tackles, two pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. In his second season with the Trojans, however, he recorded five tackles in three games before deciding to redshirt and enter the transfer portal.
In his first season with the Ducks, Alexander has posted 39 tackles and half a sack in 10 games. He made a big impact in a hostile road environment at Penn State and against a major opponent in Indiana.
“Bear deserves the credit for what he's done. We certainly coached Bear, and he's been super receptive and worked really hard to be the best version of himself. And I think he's come here, and he's found the best version of himself,” Lanning said about Alexander’s improvements.
“But he deserves the credit for what he's helped create with coach Tuioti and coach Lupoi coaching them along the way and taking that coaching and executing at a high level,” Lanning continued. “And we've always talked about what the reps look like. Not how many of the reps. And I think Bear’s realized that and certainly made an impact on our team in a positive light.”
Wide Receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
Veteran wide receiver Gary Bryant junior is now in his third year at Oregon but has battled injuries throughout his career. He was on the USC roster for three years before transferring in 2023.
Bryant tallied 53 receptions for 645 yards during his time with the Trojans. He only played in four games as a true freshman and two games in 2022. He posted career bests in 2021 with 44 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.
The wide receiver recorded 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Ducks. He only played in two games last season due to injury. He was off to another productive season in 2025 with 25 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns, but went down with an injury against Iowa.
Bryant missed the game against Minnesota, and his status is in flux. Lanning said, “We'll see,” when asked if he’ll play.
The receiver only played USC once in his career, which was back in 2023, and he recorded 23 yards on two receptions.
Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon
Similar to Alexander, Pregnon started his career elsewhere prior to joining USC and then transferring to Oregon. He played for the Trojans for two years, joining as a redshirt junior.
Pregnon started 25 games in his two seasons at USC. He didn’t allow a sack in 2024 and finished the 2023 season with an 80.8 passing blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
The addition of Pregnon via the portal was a big pickup for the Ducks in the offseason to help solidify Oregon's offensive line.