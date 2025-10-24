Why Oregon Ducks Can Win Program's First National Championship This Year
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 6-1, going 3-1 in Big Ten conference play. Despite one loss, the Oregon Ducks still have a chance to do something never done in program history: win a national championship.
The Oregon Ducks are reigning Big Ten champions, but the program is 0-4 in national title games. One of the program’s best chances of winning the title was the 2014 season with former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota. Oregon lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 59-20, in the national title game.
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have the tools they need to succeed this season, and the program could win its first national championship.
Oregon's Balanced Offense
The Oregon Ducks have one of the most balanced offenses, which has led to much success. The Ducks total 1,843 receiving yards and 1,693 rushing yards with depth at each position. The team is averaging 505.1 total yards per game, which is No. 6 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten.
Oregon’s run game is standing out this season as the team is averaging 6.56 yards per rush, which is ranked No. 1 among all FBS schools, and averaging 241.86 rushing yards per game, which is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 9 in FBS.
The Ducks’ leading rusher is senior running back Noah Whittington with 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. is having a breakout performance this season as well, totaling 329 yards and three touchdowns.
The depth in the running back room is keeping legs fresh, and even when a player has to miss a game, others can step up without the offense slowing down.
With wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering an injury ahead of the season, there was concern with depth at the position. True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore stepped up quickly and is the team's leading receiver with 398 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. have also been critical in the passing game.
Another breakout player this season is tight end Kenyon Sadiq. He is the Ducks' No. 2 player in receiving yards this season and is a playmaker. Sadiq totals 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Dante Moore is having a strong season with the Ducks, despite entering the season with skepticism. While Moore did not play much last season, sitting behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel, he spent the year developing and has shown that his patience worked.
Moore totals 1,686 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He has a completion percentage of 72.3 and has thrown just seven interceptions.
Moore continues to show he is poised under pressure, and with the talent around him on offense, including a strong offensive line, the Ducks are in a position to win their first national title.
Physical Defense
Along with Oregon’s offense, the Ducks’ defense is dominating this season. Oregon is one of the toughest defenses to throw against, allowing its opponents to have a 50.8 completion percentage, which is ranked No. 1 in the FBS. The defense allows an average of 115.43 rushing yards per game, which is ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten.
Oregon’s defense continues to set the tone each week, shutting down its opponents in the first half of games. The Ducks have allowed just three touchdowns outside of the fourth quarter and 4.57 points in the first halves of games.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 57 total tackles and one interception. Boettcher is a player who is always putting in the work to be involved in every play. Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei leads the team with four sacks.
Having both a high-scoring offense and a talented defense will give Oregon a chance to win a national title this year.
Proven To Face Adversity
In addition to having a stellar team, Lanning and the Ducks have proven that they can overcome adversity.
While Penn State’s record has since dropped, the Oregon Ducks traveled to Beaver Stadium to take on the then No. 3 team. Not only did the Ducks travel and face a top-ranked team, but it was the Penn State White Out, one of the most hostile environments in college football. It was a physical game won in the trenches, but Moore and the Ducks were poised and walked out with the win.
The Ducks faced their first loss in week 8 against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. Instead of letting the loss carry over, Oregon took a trip to the East Coast to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and won the game 56-10.
With a loss and playing in hostile environments, Oregon could be more mentally prepared to compete in the College Football Playoff this season, as the Ducks seek their first national championship win.