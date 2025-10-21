Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Earns Exciting Grade in Oregon's Blowout Win Over Rutgers
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-10 with a dominating performance from Oregon's Dante Moore who was the highest-graded quarterback in week 8 of the college football season.
Moore was graded with a 93.2 on Pro Football Focus for his performance against the Scarlet Knights. The Ducks' quarterback finished the game going 15-of-20 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed three carries for 49 yards.
Highest-Graded Week 8 Quarterbacks
- Dante Moore (Oregon): 93.2
- Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati): 92.1
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): 91.4
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): 91.0
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): 90.3
Moore is in the company of some of the top quarterbacks in college footbal, including the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback Julian Sayin. While the Ducks are 6-1, Oregon's offense led by Moore is having a big season.
Oregon’s Offense Takes Off vs. Rutgers
Moore did throw an interception, but quickly bounced back when the Ducks' offense returned to the field. He averaged 14.5 yards per pass and was able to be pulled in the fourth quarter due to Oregon’s lead.
After struggling in week 7 against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, Moore proved that he can bounce back and he did so in a big way on the road. His four touchdowns tied his career high he set against the Oregon State Beavers earlier in the season.
The Ducks had 10 different players with a reception, with tight end Kenyon Sadiq leading the team with four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein built a scheme in which both the passing and run game took off. In addition to Moore’s performance, the Ducks rushed the ball for 415 yards and four touchdowns.
Running back Noah Whittington had a big game with 11 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown.
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Ranked Upsets For Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Resounding Win Against Rutgers
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Positive Injury Update on Kenyon Sadiq After Rutgers Win
"This whole week we had outliers and things of that nature, but as an offense I told them we needed to smile and get back to our rhythm of play. I felt like today we did a great job...It's just football at the end of the day. We're a great team and I feel like our prep was really good this week," Moore said after the game.
Moore Continues Heisman Trophy Campaign
Moore's performance this season is making him one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates. He has helped the Ducks earn a 6-1 record and is leading one of the most dominant offenses in college football.
This season, Moore totals 1,686 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He proves he can extend plays by utilizing his legs, 144 rushing yards this season, and Moore has been sacked just seven times this year.
Ahead of facing Rutgers, Moore was ranked No. 9 in the nation with a 72.0 completion percentage. His highly rated week 8 performance is only adding to Moore's accolades this season.
Whether it is in 2026 or 2027, Moore is boosting is NFL Draft stock through his performance this season. Ahead of the season there was skepticism giving his experience level, but Moore quickly proved doubters wrong.
Even with one loss on the season, Moore's performance each week is putting the Ducks in a position to earn a College Football Playoff appearence, and make a push for a national championship.
Moore and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will next face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. PT.