Oregon Football's Breakout Star Tez Johnson Seeks to Build on Record-Breaking Season
EUGENE- Oregon football’s Tez Johnson is ready for the 2024 season. Jonson, a wide receiver out of Pinson, Alabama, has been dubbed one of ten wide receivers NFL fans should get to know as well as landed a spot on the 2024 Maxwell Award watch list.
Last season Johnson had a breakout season at Oregon breaking the single-season record for receptions (86) while also racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson’s 11 receptions for 176 yards in the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl ranked second in Oregon bowl game history. Johnson is looking to accomplish even more in the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, after day six of the Oregon Ducks’ fall camp, Johnson discussed the success he has seen from not only the receiver room but the entire program. The receiver also noted the importance of being connected as a team as the Ducks look to contend for a national championship in 2024.
Here are some key quotes from Tez Johnson following day six of Oregon’s fall camp:
Johnson on Oregon’s secondary:
“Our secondary is gonna be really good. They challenge me every day.”
Johnson on Brandon Johnson:
“He’s fast too. It’s like when you find a guy that can match your speed, is going to be pretty tough.”
Johnson on Receiver Justius Lowe:
“Justius, we seen it really early. When I first got in, I was saying he’s good. I’m still learning from Justice right now.”
Johnson on team connection and unity:
“We preach, preach, preach connection every day the most. We want to be the most connected team in the country. With us being the most connected team in the country, I feel like we’ll be unstoppable.”
Johnson on the receiver room’s “Ubuntu” philosophy:
“It’s a it’s a loaded room, but together, we’re dangerous. We’re unstoppable. Can’t nobody really touch us like if we that connected.”
Ubuntu: an ancient African word meaning humanity to others. It is often described as reminding us that "I am what I am because of who we all are"
Johnson on Coach Adams introducing “Ubuntu”:
“The Celtics used it, and they natty run with Kevin Garnett and Ubuntu came up.”
Johnson on Receiver Jurrion Dickey’s improvement:
“He’s cutting weight, he looks really good. He’s more confident. I can say he’s more confident knowing the plays going out there and just getting us older guys into the right spot too.”
Johnson on Oregon’s secondary players:
“Kobe Savage and Tysheem [Johnson]. Kobe Savage and Tysheem will be really good for us this year. They going, they both physical, both smart, and then you have Nikko Reed and BJ [Brandon Johnson] that’s in the inside.”