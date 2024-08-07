Ducks Digest

Oregon Football's Breakout Star Tez Johnson Seeks to Build on Record-Breaking Season

Oregon Ducks’ Tez Johnson is ready to compete durring the 2024 football season. Post-practice on Tuesday, Johnson discussed the team's chemistry, the talented receiving corps, and his individual goals for the upcoming year. He also discussed thehigh level of competition between the team after day six of Oregon's fall camp.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE- Oregon football’s Tez Johnson is ready for the 2024 season. Jonson, a wide receiver out of Pinson, Alabama, has been dubbed one of ten wide receivers NFL fans should get to know as well as landed a spot on the 2024 Maxwell Award watch list. 

Last season Johnson had a breakout season at Oregon breaking the single-season record for receptions (86) while also racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson’s 11 receptions for 176 yards in the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl ranked second in Oregon bowl game history. Johnson is looking to accomplish even more in the upcoming season. 

On Tuesday, after day six of the Oregon Ducks’ fall camp, Johnson discussed the success he has seen from not only the receiver room but the entire program. The receiver also noted the importance of being connected as a team as the Ducks look to contend for a national championship in 2024. 

Oregon Green Team wide receiver Tez Johnson carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game
Oregon Green Team wide receiver Tez Johnson carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are some key quotes from Tez Johnson following day six of Oregon’s fall camp: 

Johnson on Oregon’s secondary:

“Our secondary is gonna be really good. They challenge me every day.” 

Johnson on Brandon Johnson:

“He’s fast too. It’s like when you find a guy that can match your speed, is going to be pretty tough.” 

Johnson on Receiver Justius Lowe: 

“Justius, we seen it really early. When I first got in, I was saying he’s good. I’m still learning from Justice right now.” 

Johnson on team connection and unity: 

“We preach, preach, preach connection every day the most. We want to be the most connected team in the country. With us being the most connected team in the country, I feel like we’ll be unstoppable.” 

Johnson on the receiver room’s “Ubuntu” philosophy: 

“It’s a it’s a loaded room, but together, we’re dangerous. We’re unstoppable. Can’t nobody really touch us like if we that connected.” 

Ubuntu: an ancient African word meaning humanity to others. It is often described as reminding us that "I am what I am because of who we all are"

Johnson on Coach Adams introducing “Ubuntu”:

“The Celtics used it, and they natty run with Kevin Garnett and Ubuntu came up.” 

Johnson on Receiver Jurrion Dickey’s improvement:

“He’s cutting weight, he looks really good. He’s more confident. I can say he’s more confident knowing the plays going out there and just getting us older guys into the right spot too.” 

Oregon running back Jayden Limar attempts to break a tackle by defensive back Kobe Savage during practice
Oregon running back Jayden Limar attempts to break a tackle by defensive back Kobe Savage during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson on Oregon’s secondary players:

“Kobe Savage and Tysheem [Johnson]. Kobe Savage and Tysheem will be really good for us this year. They going, they both physical, both smart, and then you have Nikko Reed and BJ [Brandon Johnson] that’s in the inside.” 

