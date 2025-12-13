Oregon Ducks Projected to Set Another Program Record in 2026 NFL Draft

While the Oregon Ducks are preparing for their first-round playoff game against the James Madison Dukes, multiple Ducks players are seeing their names light up mock draft boards as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced that he will return to Oregon, but the decision of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is not yet known.

Still, that hasn't stopped writers and talent evaluators from making mock drafts and including Moore in the highest echelon of potential draftees.

ESPN's Field Yates projected three Oregon Ducks to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which would be a program record. Oregon has had two first-round picks in multiple NFL Drafts in the past, but never three.

Dante Moore Projected as No. 2 Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

NFL reporter Field Yates released his latest mock draft, and he has Dante Moore going No. 2 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders would be an interesting landing spot for Moore for a few reasons. It would give the AFC West division three quarterbacks from Oregon, and it would pair Moore with one of the most exciting tight ends in football, Brock Bowers.

While the Raiders are still a few years away from competing, Moore could speed up that process if they do in fact select him. If Moore and his agent come to the conclusion that he will be in fact selected in the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft, the odds of bringing Moore back to Eugene for another season might be futile. His stock can't get much higher.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yates has Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a first-round pick in his mock draft, predicting that he will be picked at No. 19 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only would this be a great fit for Sadiq due to the high-powered offense in Tampa Bay, but it could create even more Buccaneers fans from Oregon if Sadiq does in fact reunite with former Ducks running back Bucky Irving and former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson.

Sadiq is mocked by Yates to be the first tight end off the board, and with current Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate set to be a free agent in March, the pick by Tampa Bay would make a lot of sense. Sadiq finished his regular season with the Ducks with 40 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ducks Pass Rusher Predicted To Join Stout Defense

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Yates also has Oregon defensive tackle A’mauri Washington mocked in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, going at No. 22 overall to the Houston Texans. Washington has just 1.5 sacks this season for the Ducks, but his size and strength can’t be overlooked. Washington would be joining the highest-scoring defense in the NFL next season if Yates’ prediction comes true.

With three players going in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, according to Field Yates’ latest mock draft, it would set a program record for Oregon for most players selected in the first round of an NFL Draft.