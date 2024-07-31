Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Favorites To Land 4-Star Quarterback, Announcement Looms
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are favorites to land 4-star quarterback recruit Jonas Williams. Williams, a standout in the class of 2026, is fresh off a visit to Eugene and is ready to make his commitment.
Williams would be an excellent addition to Oregon's 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback finished with an impressive 5,933 yards and 70 touchdowns passing in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
The Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) prospect will announce his college commitment Saturday and is down to a final four of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.
Williams is rated the nation's No. 89 overall prospect and No. 9 quarterback in the class of 2026.
Williams was a stand out prospect in Eugene at Oregon's "Saturday Night Live" last weekend. Just shy of 100 recruits for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes took to Autzen Stadium to participate in drills coached by the Oregon Football staff.
So far, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 class has two commitments: four-star Texas elite running back Tradarian Ball and Willamette (Oregon) four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.
Also at "Saturday Night Live" was the No. 1 ranked 2026 prospect. Five-star wide receiverChris Henry Jr. remains committed to Ohio State, but the Ducks have been pushing for his flip.
"The environment was great!” Henry told On3. "And for me it’s the coaches and the people here that excites me. It’s different here for sure. They got something special here."
The Ducks begin their fall football practices on Wednesday in preparation for their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference. This week will be full of position competitions and early analysis... And just maybe, a commitment from Williams to join the Ducks.