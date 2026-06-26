Oregon Mascot Teases Return of Inflatable Duck For Japan Trip

Once making headlines and viral social media posts with an appearance on the White River in downtown Indianapolis for the 2024 Big Ten Media Days, the 65-foot-tall, 1,600-pound inflatable Oregon Duck has been dormant ... until now.

A video released Thursday evening on the Ducks' enigmatic mascot's page alludes to the possibility of the beaked blow-up beast returning as seven Oregon football athletes visit Tokyo, Japan, for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club."

An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. | Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Inflatable Duck Teased To Return

Captioned with "Found a new nest," in Japanese, the latest video shared to @theoregonduck and @goducks features the University's fine-feathered foul on the rooftop of a building in Japan holding an air pump. As The Duck twists and turns in what appears to be a psychic vision, images of a red-lit Godzilla flash across the screen.

Seemingly to combat his implied fear of the Japanese cultural icon and monster, The Duck gets to work inflating an object offscreen, then dances to a quack-filled version of a hyper-pop soundtrack. At the end of the video, the mascot raises his arms and air pumps to the sky as "to be continued" and "Godzilla" in Japanese and "Ready for Moore?" in English flash on screen with the Oregon winged "O" logo.

The cuts, music, and references are all indicative of Japanese filmmaking. The video seemed primed for teasing the return of the inflatable character, beloved by many college football fans, in a way that merges Oregon's culture with the Japanese cornerstone of Godzilla. According to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's Instagram story, the inflatable Duck was indeed seen looking over the streets of Tokyo alongside Godzilla.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore posts an Instagram story with the inflatable Duck mascot and Godzilla in Tokyo, Japan | @dantemoore via Instagram

A Long Time Coming For a Second Float

An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. | Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The inflatable duck, which takes 1.5 hours to blow up, has long been teased to show back up in one mode or another. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was even asked about the floatie appearing once more during the 2025 season.

“I have no clue. It would be cool to see it out there. Doubtful," Lanning said during a media availability in September of 2025.

“We’re going to keep showing up in mighty different ways in the coming months. So stay tuned," said advertising agency Weiden + Kennedy creatives Jacobi Mehringer and Andrew Chhour, the minds behind the giant display, to KOIN 6.

Perhaps, the persisting memes and questions from fans ignited this suspected show-up in Japan.

The real Oregon Duck mascot takes a ride on its carousel likeness. | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Trip to Tokyo

Speaking of the overseas visit, which takes place from June 25 to June 27, the Oregon mascot isn't the only piece of culture the Ducks intend to share. The Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase intends to educate students at The American School in Japan about American football, specifically with 7-on-7 drills.

Not only does this trip include a potential inflatable Duck, but billboards of Moore fill popular spaces throughout the city. This trip isn't just about providing select athletes with a unique trip that not many programs can set up, but also spreading the Duck brand worldwide.

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