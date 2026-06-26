Oregon Mascot Teases Return of Inflatable Duck For Japan Trip
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Once making headlines and viral social media posts with an appearance on the White River in downtown Indianapolis for the 2024 Big Ten Media Days, the 65-foot-tall, 1,600-pound inflatable Oregon Duck has been dormant ... until now.
A video released Thursday evening on the Ducks' enigmatic mascot's page alludes to the possibility of the beaked blow-up beast returning as seven Oregon football athletes visit Tokyo, Japan, for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club."
The Inflatable Duck Teased To Return
Captioned with "Found a new nest," in Japanese, the latest video shared to @theoregonduck and @goducks features the University's fine-feathered foul on the rooftop of a building in Japan holding an air pump. As The Duck twists and turns in what appears to be a psychic vision, images of a red-lit Godzilla flash across the screen.
Seemingly to combat his implied fear of the Japanese cultural icon and monster, The Duck gets to work inflating an object offscreen, then dances to a quack-filled version of a hyper-pop soundtrack. At the end of the video, the mascot raises his arms and air pumps to the sky as "to be continued" and "Godzilla" in Japanese and "Ready for Moore?" in English flash on screen with the Oregon winged "O" logo.
The cuts, music, and references are all indicative of Japanese filmmaking. The video seemed primed for teasing the return of the inflatable character, beloved by many college football fans, in a way that merges Oregon's culture with the Japanese cornerstone of Godzilla. According to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's Instagram story, the inflatable Duck was indeed seen looking over the streets of Tokyo alongside Godzilla.
A Long Time Coming For a Second Float
The inflatable duck, which takes 1.5 hours to blow up, has long been teased to show back up in one mode or another. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was even asked about the floatie appearing once more during the 2025 season.
“I have no clue. It would be cool to see it out there. Doubtful," Lanning said during a media availability in September of 2025.
“We’re going to keep showing up in mighty different ways in the coming months. So stay tuned," said advertising agency Weiden + Kennedy creatives Jacobi Mehringer and Andrew Chhour, the minds behind the giant display, to KOIN 6.
Perhaps, the persisting memes and questions from fans ignited this suspected show-up in Japan.
A Trip to Tokyo
Speaking of the overseas visit, which takes place from June 25 to June 27, the Oregon mascot isn't the only piece of culture the Ducks intend to share. The Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase intends to educate students at The American School in Japan about American football, specifically with 7-on-7 drills.
Not only does this trip include a potential inflatable Duck, but billboards of Moore fill popular spaces throughout the city. This trip isn't just about providing select athletes with a unique trip that not many programs can set up, but also spreading the Duck brand worldwide.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.