Oregon and Penn State’s Unexpected Records on ESPN's College GameDay
The Big Ten Conference matchup between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) at Beaver Stadium is arguable one of the most-anticipated games of the 2025 college football season.
The television broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 27, and can be viewed either on NBC or Peacock with play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, color commentator and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge, and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen on the call.
This is only the second-ever top 10 matchup during Penn State's annual 'White Out.'
ESPN College GameDay University Park Details
ESPN's College GameDay will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. PT on the Old Main Lawn on Penn State's campus in University Park, Pennsylvania. If anyone is looking to be a part of the festivities, the pit will open at 3:30 a.m. PT. Fans can line up early in order to have themselves and their signs spotted on the ESPN broadcast. Rece Davis will host, alongside analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit.
The attendance record at Beaver Stadium (the United States' second-largest stadium) was broken on Nov. 2, 2024, in the 20-13 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at 111,030. With Oregon coming to town, a new record number could be set.
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft has said that he expects Beaver Stadium to retain a seating capacity well over 100,000 after the $700 million renovation that started at the conclusion of the 2024 season is finished. It's scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2027 season.
MORE: James Franklin’s Eye-Opening Quotes About Oregon From 41-Minute Penn State Presser
MORE: How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs
MORE: Early Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Penn State Might Surprise Some
Oregon, Penn State Records For College GameDay
This marks the 12th time Penn State has hosted College GameDay, and the Nittany Lions hold a losing 5-6 record when the show comes to town. Overall, it will be the 26th time Penn State has been featured in a GameDay matchup. Penn State's all-time record on College GameDay is 10-17.
The Ducks' all-time record on College GameDay is 19-13. In 2024, the Ducks were picked twice for the location: on Oct. 12 in Eugene (Ducks beat Ohio State) and Jan. 1 in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl (Ducks lost to Ohio State.)
On to other records...
This will be the first prime-time game of the season for Penn State, and the 102nd overall at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions hold a 66-35 overall record in night games on the brightest stage, 23-11 when at home.
The 'White Out' tradition began in 2004, and Penn State holds an 11-6 overall record in those full-stadium games. The Nittany Lions have won the last six opportunities on this stage.
Oregon's History Against Penn State
Despite Oregon winning the 2024 Big Ten title game over Penn State, the Nittany Lions still lead the all-time series with the Ducks, 3-2. That includes a victory over Oregon in the 1995 Rose Bowl to complete the program's last undefeated season. This will be the Ducks' first time playing on the Nittany Lions' home turf since 1964, and that resulted in a 22-14 victory in their only experience at Beaver Stadium.
Oregon vs. Penn State betting odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the underdog for the first time this season by 3.5 points against Penn State. The moneyline for the Ducks is +138 and -166 for the Nittany Lions. The over/under is set at 52.5.
A non-related fun fact about Oregon's rival Oregon State and College GameDay - Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Oregon State have the worst records in College GameDay games, each going 0-3.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.