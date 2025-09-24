Ducks Digest

Oregon and Penn State’s Unexpected Records on ESPN's College GameDay

The hype is real for ESPN's College GameDay for the Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State. The college football pregame will begin at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 27, on the Old Main Lawn. What are the all-time records of Oregon and Penn State when featured on the show?

Arden Cravalho

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nick Saban on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nick Saban on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference matchup between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) at Beaver Stadium is arguable one of the most-anticipated games of the 2025 college football season.

The television broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 27, and can be viewed either on NBC or Peacock with play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, color commentator and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge, and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen on the call.

This is only the second-ever top 10 matchup during Penn State's annual 'White Out.'

ESPN College GameDay University Park Details

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's College GameDay will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. PT on the Old Main Lawn on Penn State's campus in University Park, Pennsylvania. If anyone is looking to be a part of the festivities, the pit will open at 3:30 a.m. PT. Fans can line up early in order to have themselves and their signs spotted on the ESPN broadcast. Rece Davis will host, alongside analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit.

The attendance record at Beaver Stadium (the United States' second-largest stadium) was broken on Nov. 2, 2024, in the 20-13 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at 111,030. With Oregon coming to town, a new record number could be set.

Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft has said that he expects Beaver Stadium to retain a seating capacity well over 100,000 after the $700 million renovation that started at the conclusion of the 2024 season is finished. It's scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2027 season.

MORE: James Franklin’s Eye-Opening Quotes About Oregon From 41-Minute Penn State Presser

MORE: How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs

MORE: Early Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Penn State Might Surprise Some

Host Desmond Howard arrives for ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game
Host Desmond Howard arrives for ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon, Penn State Records For College GameDay

This marks the 12th time Penn State has hosted College GameDay, and the Nittany Lions hold a losing 5-6 record when the show comes to town. Overall, it will be the 26th time Penn State has been featured in a GameDay matchup. Penn State's all-time record on College GameDay is 10-17.

The Ducks' all-time record on College GameDay is 19-13. In 2024, the Ducks were picked twice for the location: on Oct. 12 in Eugene (Ducks beat Ohio State) and Jan. 1 in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl (Ducks lost to Ohio State.)

On to other records...

This will be the first prime-time game of the season for Penn State, and the 102nd overall at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions hold a 66-35 overall record in night games on the brightest stage, 23-11 when at home.

The 'White Out' tradition began in 2004, and Penn State holds an 11-6 overall record in those full-stadium games. The Nittany Lions have won the last six opportunities on this stage.

Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game
Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's History Against Penn State

Despite Oregon winning the 2024 Big Ten title game over Penn State, the Nittany Lions still lead the all-time series with the Ducks, 3-2. That includes a victory over Oregon in the 1995 Rose Bowl to complete the program's last undefeated season. This will be the Ducks' first time playing on the Nittany Lions' home turf since 1964, and that resulted in a 22-14 victory in their only experience at Beaver Stadium.

Oregon vs. Penn State betting odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the underdog for the first time this season by 3.5 points against Penn State. The moneyline for the Ducks is +138 and -166 for the Nittany Lions. The over/under is set at 52.5.

A non-related fun fact about Oregon's rival Oregon State and College GameDay - Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Oregon State have the worst records in College GameDay games, each going 0-3.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football