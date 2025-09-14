Versatile Four-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Reveals Oregon Visit Update
Four-star athlete Dakota Guerrant will be taking the trip to the Pacific Northwest to watch the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25.
According to Rivals, the two-way player ranks as the nation's No. 24 recruit in the 2027 class, No. 7 at his primary wide receiver position, and No. 1 out of the state of Michigan.
Here are all the other game day visits that he has scheduled for the 2025 college football season, per Rivals' Max Torres:
Tennessee Volunteers - Sept. 13
Miami Hurricanes - Sept. 20
Penn State Nittany Lions - Sept. 27
North Carolina Tar Heels - Oct. 4
Texas A&M Aggies - Oct. 11
Michigan Wolverines - November date to be determined
Michigan State Spartans - November date to be determined
Guerrant visited the Ohio State Buckeyes back on Aug. 30 when coach Ryan Day's program handed redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns a season-opening loss at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, 14-7.
In his sophomore season with Harper Woods in Michigan, the 6-1 and 190-pound Guerrant finished with a staggering 670 receiving yards, 660 rushing yards, and 23 total touchdowns on a mere 37 receptions. On the defensive side of the ball in the secondary, he put together 17 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.
He was named a MaxPreps All-American as both a sophomore and a freshman. Guerrant helped lead Harper Woods to their first Michigan 4A state title after missing the first three games of his freshman high school season. He ended up with 1,110 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches on 49 receptions.
Planning to play the receiver position in college football, Oregon made an impression on Guerrant when he was out in Eugene back in June. During his conversation with Rivals' Max Torres, it's evident that the trip with the Ducks during the summer was so convincing that it led to scheduling the late October visit with his family coming alongside him.
“They’re definitely a top school. They’re recruiting me very, very, very hard, so that’s always good to know that the school that I’m being recruited by or the school I want to go to is recruiting me very hard. It just helps me knock schools off. It just sets the standard for other schools.”- Dakota Guerrant via On3
Oregon receiver commits in the 2027 class
Oregon's first-year wide receiver coach Ross Douglas continues to be aggressive since stepping on campus when it comes to finding 2027 recruits.
He has already landed a verbal commitment from 6-1, 160-pound prospect Kesean Bowman out of Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-star receiver ranks as the No. 49 overall player in 2027, No. 10 at his position, and No. 2 out of the state of Tennessee (per Rivals).