Ducks Digest

Versatile Four-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Reveals Oregon Visit Update

Looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, four-star recruit Dakota Guerrant will be visiting the Oregon Ducks in Eugene when they host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25. He plays both sides of the ball at the wide receiver, running back, and defensive back positions at the high school level.

Arden Cravalho

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Four-star athlete Dakota Guerrant will be taking the trip to the Pacific Northwest to watch the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25.

According to Rivals, the two-way player ranks as the nation's No. 24 recruit in the 2027 class, No. 7 at his primary wide receiver position, and No. 1 out of the state of Michigan.

Harper Woods receiver Dakota Guerrant runs by Airport High School Colin Nowak for a touchdown
Harper Woods receiver Dakota Guerrant runs by Airport High School Colin Nowak for a touchdown during first half action at Harper Woods High School at Harper Woods High School on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are all the other game day visits that he has scheduled for the 2025 college football season, per Rivals' Max Torres:

Tennessee Volunteers - Sept. 13

Miami Hurricanes - Sept. 20

Penn State Nittany Lions - Sept. 27

North Carolina Tar Heels - Oct. 4

Texas A&M Aggies - Oct. 11

Michigan Wolverines - November date to be determined

Michigan State Spartans - November date to be determined

Guerrant visited the Ohio State Buckeyes back on Aug. 30 when coach Ryan Day's program handed redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns a season-opening loss at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, 14-7.

Dakota Guerrant was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines
Dakota Guerrant was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his sophomore season with Harper Woods in Michigan, the 6-1 and 190-pound Guerrant finished with a staggering 670 receiving yards, 660 rushing yards, and 23 total touchdowns on a mere 37 receptions. On the defensive side of the ball in the secondary, he put together 17 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.

MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore

MORE: How Big Ten Travel Travel Is Impacting Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver No Longer With Program After Suspension

He was named a MaxPreps All-American as both a sophomore and a freshman. Guerrant helped lead Harper Woods to their first Michigan 4A state title after missing the first three games of his freshman high school season. He ended up with 1,110 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches on 49 receptions.

Harper Woods receiver Dakota Guerrant runs by Airport High School Colin Nowak for a touchdown
Harper Woods receiver Dakota Guerrant runs by Airport High School Colin Nowak for a touchdown during first half action at Harper Woods High School on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Planning to play the receiver position in college football, Oregon made an impression on Guerrant when he was out in Eugene back in June. During his conversation with Rivals' Max Torres, it's evident that the trip with the Ducks during the summer was so convincing that it led to scheduling the late October visit with his family coming alongside him.

“They’re definitely a top school. They’re recruiting me very, very, very hard, so that’s always good to know that the school that I’m being recruited by or the school I want to go to is recruiting me very hard. It just helps me knock schools off. It just sets the standard for other schools.”

Dakota Guerrant via On3

Oregon receiver commits in the 2027 class

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (11) escapes from Father Ryan's Mason Bryant (3) during the second quarter
Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (11) escapes from Father Ryan's Mason Bryant (3) during the second quarter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's first-year wide receiver coach Ross Douglas continues to be aggressive since stepping on campus when it comes to finding 2027 recruits.

He has already landed a verbal commitment from 6-1, 160-pound prospect Kesean Bowman out of Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-star receiver ranks as the No. 49 overall player in 2027, No. 10 at his position, and No. 2 out of the state of Tennessee (per Rivals).

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football