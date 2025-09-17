Ducks Digest

New Recruiting Rankings Make Five-Star Immanuel Iheanacho Oregon’s Crown Jewel

Offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is not only the top recruit for coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, but one of the best in the entire 2026 class. Along with athlete Jalen Lott and safety Devin Jackson, the three talents have been some of the highest stock risers in all of high school football.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discuss their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discuss their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Five-star offensive tackle recruit and Oregon Ducks commit Immanuel Iheanacho, out of Georgetown Prep in Baltimore, Maryland, will be the talk of the town if and when he lands in Eugene, Oregon.

In the updated version of the Rivals' Top 300 rankings for the 2026 class, Iheanacho ranks as the No. 15 recruit in the country. The 6-7, 270-pound specimen is ranked the No. 4 player at his position and No. 2 prospect coming out of the state of Maryland.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has done some real convincing that Autzen Stadium is the place Iheanacho needs to be, especially when he went on his official visit on June 20.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iheanacho recently visited the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the 20-10 victory over the Florida Gators in Death Valley on Sept. 13. Coach Brian Kelly's program seems to be the only real threat to stopping Iheanacho from joining the Ducks.

In his junior season, Iheanacho didn't allow a single sack (primarily playing the left tackle position) and was named a MaxPreps All-American.

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Win Shows True Colors

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Shares Uncertain Injury Update On Noah Whittington

MORE: Barstool Sports Asks Oregon Coach Dan Lanning About Looming Penn State Game

The First Academy junior Devin Jackson
The First Academy junior Devin Jackson / Jon Santucci / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Lott and Devin Jackson's stock continues to rise

Sticking in the 2026 recruiting class, four-star athlete Jalen Lott had the highest jump in the Rivals' Top 300 all the way to the No. 31 ranking (previously at No. 75). As for four-star safety Devin Jackson, he astonishingly went from No. 118 to No. 65.

With Panther Creek in Frisco, Texas, 6-0 and 170-pound Lott plays both sides of the ball in high school, but should primarily be a receiver at the next level, due to his burst of speed off the snap and in the open field. He's the finest player coming out of the state of Texas, ranked No. 1 after finishing with 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions in his junior season.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and first-year wide receivers coach Ross Douglas did a tag-team recruitment when he visited on June 20, along with Iheanacho.

Jackson will play his senior season with The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, after transferring in ahead of his junior season. At 6-2 and 195 pounds, he's ranked as the No. 4-best safety in the nation while putting together 80 total tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in just 10 games in 2024.

Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton was his primary recruiter on his official visit back on June 13.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning during the game against Oklahoma State.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning during the game against Oklahoma State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranked

Oregon now holds the No. 4 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle (per Rivals). The Ducks are only behind the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 1 USC Trojans. In the Big Ten Conference team rankings, Oregon is No. 2 just behind No. 1 USC.

Coach Dan Lanning has acquired 17 total commits in the 2026 cycle (four five-stars, 11 three-stars, two three-stars). The four five-star recruits are tied for the most of any school along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football