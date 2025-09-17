New Recruiting Rankings Make Five-Star Immanuel Iheanacho Oregon’s Crown Jewel
Five-star offensive tackle recruit and Oregon Ducks commit Immanuel Iheanacho, out of Georgetown Prep in Baltimore, Maryland, will be the talk of the town if and when he lands in Eugene, Oregon.
In the updated version of the Rivals' Top 300 rankings for the 2026 class, Iheanacho ranks as the No. 15 recruit in the country. The 6-7, 270-pound specimen is ranked the No. 4 player at his position and No. 2 prospect coming out of the state of Maryland.
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has done some real convincing that Autzen Stadium is the place Iheanacho needs to be, especially when he went on his official visit on June 20.
Iheanacho recently visited the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the 20-10 victory over the Florida Gators in Death Valley on Sept. 13. Coach Brian Kelly's program seems to be the only real threat to stopping Iheanacho from joining the Ducks.
In his junior season, Iheanacho didn't allow a single sack (primarily playing the left tackle position) and was named a MaxPreps All-American.
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Win Shows True Colors
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Shares Uncertain Injury Update On Noah Whittington
MORE: Barstool Sports Asks Oregon Coach Dan Lanning About Looming Penn State Game
Jalen Lott and Devin Jackson's stock continues to rise
Sticking in the 2026 recruiting class, four-star athlete Jalen Lott had the highest jump in the Rivals' Top 300 all the way to the No. 31 ranking (previously at No. 75). As for four-star safety Devin Jackson, he astonishingly went from No. 118 to No. 65.
With Panther Creek in Frisco, Texas, 6-0 and 170-pound Lott plays both sides of the ball in high school, but should primarily be a receiver at the next level, due to his burst of speed off the snap and in the open field. He's the finest player coming out of the state of Texas, ranked No. 1 after finishing with 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions in his junior season.
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and first-year wide receivers coach Ross Douglas did a tag-team recruitment when he visited on June 20, along with Iheanacho.
Jackson will play his senior season with The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, after transferring in ahead of his junior season. At 6-2 and 195 pounds, he's ranked as the No. 4-best safety in the nation while putting together 80 total tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in just 10 games in 2024.
Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton was his primary recruiter on his official visit back on June 13.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranked
Oregon now holds the No. 4 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle (per Rivals). The Ducks are only behind the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 1 USC Trojans. In the Big Ten Conference team rankings, Oregon is No. 2 just behind No. 1 USC.
Coach Dan Lanning has acquired 17 total commits in the 2026 cycle (four five-stars, 11 three-stars, two three-stars). The four five-star recruits are tied for the most of any school along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.