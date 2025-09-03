Why Peyton Manning Is Perfectly Correct About Oregon's Bo Nix's Future
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has earned the confidence of NFL legend Peyton Manning. Manning addressed Nix's future and why he believes he will avoid the "sophomore slump" to lead the Broncos this season.
The former Oregon Ducks star Nix silenced doubters in his rookie season and looks to push deeper into the playoffs in his second season. Nix dazzled with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 and has catapulted himself into a group of elite quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL LEGEND PEYTON MANNING ON BO NIX'S CAREER
NFL Hall-Of-Famer Manning knows how to evaluate elite talent and he likes what he sees from Nix.
"Bo is made of the right stuff. He's a little bit older, carries himself the right way. And all of it should help as he moves forward in his career," Manning told Troy Renck of The Denver Post. "I am just happy that Bo is the established starter. For a number of years, they had quarterback competitions. That's hard on the receivers, the coaches, the play-caller, and the quarterback. Now, they've got their guy."
Manning's solid point about Nix's experience cannot be overstated. Nix entered the NFL has the most experienced college quarterback of all time - his 61 career starts were the most all-time by a FBS quarterback. Those starts were quality too as he etched himself into history books.
Nix ranked second in NCAA history in total yards (16,965), tied for fourth in total touchdowns (152), sixth in passing yards (15,352), seventh in completions (1,286) and tied for 17th in passing touchdowns (113).
That success quickly translated to the NFL as Nix won the starting Broncos job and then led all NFL rookies in total touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage in 2024. Having a clear-cut leader in Denver is undoubtedly a benefit for Sean Payton's team in 2025.
Manning's other opinion that Nix is mature is something that Oregon fans got to experience first hand as the Auburn transfer won the respect of his teammates, coaches and Ducks fans. Oregon coach Dan Lanning often referred to Nix as another coach.
In Denver, Nix contacted all the rookies right after the 2025 NFL Draft and welcomed them to the team. Nix continues to show what a great leader he is, by opening the line of communication and making sure his new teammates feel included. Not all NFL quarterbacks would go to that length.
Between Nix's experience, maturity and leadership ... Manning might be onto something.
NIX AVOID SOPHOMORE SLUMP?
Manning believes 2025 will be a successful season for Nix, addressing he thinks Nix will avoid the second-year slump that some NFL players experience.
“I just don't see that as being a big factor for him,” Manning continued. “Rookie quarterbacks are supposed to struggle, and then the game slows down. But it sure looked like it slowed down a lot for him last year. Like with C.J. Stroud, Bo didn't play like a rookie. … I believe experience is the best teacher, and he got great experience last year.”
Nix, Payton and the Broncos kick off the 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 at 1:05 p.m. PT. One thing is clear, Oregon fans will certainly be cheering on their Heisman Trophy candidate as he looks to take the next step into the NFL.