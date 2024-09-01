[PHOTOS] Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho At Autzen: Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks beat the Idaho Vandals, 24-14, in their first game of the 2024 college football season. It was the Oregon debut for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished with 380 yards and two touchdowns.
The not so good news, Oregon allowed three sacks to Idaho, which is most in a game since allowing three to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl in 2021 (had allowed just five sacks in each of the past two seasons).
The good news, Oregon forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery
More good news, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson set career highs in receptions (7) and yards (87). Ferguson became the ninth Oregon tight end ever to reach 1,000 career receiving yards.
Good news continued, Gabriel made his 50th career start, most among active FBS quarterbacks.
Good news continued, Oregon receiver Tez Johnson matched career highs with 12 catches and two touchdowns, finishing with 81 yards. 12 receptions tied for third-most in UO single-game history.
The Ducks are now 14-1 under head coach Dan Lanning at Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks wore their Generation O: Gang Green uniform combination. Check out the photos below from Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated photographer Darby Winter.
"Different than what we thought it might look like, on the same note, got to give a lot of credit to Idaho," Lanning said after the game. "They played a really good game. They didn’t give us anything for free. A lot of learning moments for us. I’m excited to watch the film and get back to work because they’re certainly some things we can clean up. Great teams are able to learn from tight matches, and this was a tight match. We didn’t create some of the explosive plays I was hoping that we could create offensively. Gave up a couple of critical plays on defense."
Gabriel's two passing touchdowns were both caught by Johnson who led the Ducks in receptions with 12 to go along with 81 yards. Johnson talked about his teammate Gabriel, after the game:
“We connected really good. I told (Gabriel) every drive that I believe in him. I could just see on his face that he was hesitant, but we all believe in him. And come next week, we’ll be dialed in.”
Next up, the Ducks host Boise State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 7p.m. PT. The game will be on Big Ten Network.
