Every Time Oregon Ducks Football was Mentioned on College Gameday Week One
EUGENE - It’s the day. It’s almost time. During this early morning in Eugene, there’s a sense of calm before the storm of Oregon Football’s 2024 season kick-off. Could it be that students have yet to move into their campus housing? Maybe. It could also possibly be the city taking pause before the rings of the Autzen Stadium touchdown foghorns cascade throughout the emerald hills of Southwest Oregon.
Or, Duck fans could be inside, watching College Gameday on ESPN preview week one of match-ups. During the previous week zero broadcast, analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit announced they thought the Oregon Ducks would take it all the way and win the College Football National Championship.
The first sight of an Oregon Duck was quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a teaser for the NCAA College Football 2025 game. As several other college athletes boasted about their talent, Gabriel joked about liking long walks on the beach and he loves to listen. A hilarious sentiment from one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation walking into his first Oregon season with 3,000 yards in both of his last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oregon was featured in the notable Big Ten Conference games for the weekend. While discussing the Ducks’ transition to their new conference, the Gameday panelists had ideas for what Oregon’s biggest challenge will be. Panelist Nick Saban claimed that answer lies in the trenches and in the hands of Gabriel’s leadership skills.
“Is [Dillon Gabriel] going to provide the leadership? He certainly has the talent,” Saban said. “But the big question for Oregon is going to be, not going to be their skill because they have great skill guys is how do they match up up front in the Big Ten - their offensive linemen, their defensive linemen and that will be the tell-tale sign as to whether they can have success consistently or not.”
During the broadcast, a former Duck got a spotlight on his unique playing career. Former Oregon tight end and Bend, Oregon native Cam McCormick had his very own piece about nine years playing college football, an NCAA record. In the piece, he detailed his time at Oregon and the injuries he suffered sidelining him from the rest of the 2018 season, 2019 season, and 2020 season as well as his 2021 achilles injury. He played in 29 games for the Ducks before transferring to Miami in 2023, where he played every single game that season. The 2024 season is his last in college football.
Gabriel made several more minor appearances in group videos talking about the beginning of the college football season.
When Gameday’s panelists began to select their picks for this weeks’ matchups, Saban shouted out former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. Saban hired Cristobal in 2013 to be his offensive line coach and assistant head coach. Cristobal was in that role till 2017, when he then joined Willie Taggart’s staff at Oregon.
Oregon was not mentioned in the match-up picks segment, but that’s expected since Oregon’s contest versus Idaho is not as much of a marquee matchup compared to the other contests mentioned like Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, Florida vs. Miami, or Georgia vs. Clemson.
For Duck fans, they can expect this week of Gameday to be the least the Oregon Ducks are mentioned, and that’s due to the level of competition with Idaho. Expect coverage on the Ducks during Gameday to ramp up as the green and yellow take on the favorite to win the Mountain West Conference Championship, Boise State, next week at Autzen Stadium.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Subject Of Cheating Investigation Initiated By Colorado Buffaloes: Report
MORE: Oregon Duck Legends Predict Ohio State, Chip Kelly Defeat To Oregon
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination For Football Season Opener: PHOTOS